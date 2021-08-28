Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils complete move for Cristiano Ronaldo, club have no intentions of offloading star striker, and more - 27th August 2021

Manchester United are preparing for their final game before the international break. The Red Devils travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers aiming to get back to winning ways. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started the season with a 5-1 victory over Leeds United but stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Southampton last weekend.

Manchester United are planning to end the summer on a high and have surprised the football world by completing a stupendous deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite the Portuguese’s arrival, the Red Devils have no intention of letting one of their star strikers leave.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 27 August 2021.

Manchester United complete move for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have secured the services of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United have completed a blockbuster move for Cristiano Ronaldo, the club’s official website has announced. The Portuguese returns to Old Trafford after 12 seasons after ending his three-year association with Juventus. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will be looking to add to the 84 goals he scored for the Premier League giants from 196 games, while the club will be hoping he can get them back to their heydays.

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared close to a controversial move to Manchester City before the Citizens ended their pursuit abruptly. It paved the way for Manchester United to swoop in and ensure that the prodigal son returns home. Talks of a homecoming of one of their most famous sons have refused to subside since the Portuguese switched allegiance to Real Madrid in 2009. The dream has finally come true.

Manchester United have agreed to pay Juventus €20 upfront, with a further €3m in bonuses, for Cristiano Ronaldo. The move is subject to medical and personal terms, after which the Portuguese is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Red Devils have no intentions of offloading star striker

Manchester United have no intentions of letting Edinson Cavani leave this summer

Manchester United have no intentions of offloading Edinson Cavani this summer, despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Manchester Evening News. The Uruguayan’s current deal expires next summer and his game time is expected to take a hit after the arrival of the Portuguese. Cavani, interestingly, also dons the No. seven shirt that Cristiano Ronaldo has graced with much success in his first stint with the Red Devils.

The Portuguese currently operates as a number nine, which means that the Uruguayan might have to compete with him for a place in the starting eleven. Cavani could now find himself behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the pecking order at Old Trafford, but Manchester United are determined to keep hold of him.

Borussia Dortmund negotiating with Manchester United for Portuguese ace

Borusssia Dortmund are interested in Diogo Dalot

Borussia Dortmund are locked in negotiations with Manchester United for Diogo Dalot, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic. The Bundesliga giants are ready to secure the services of the Portuguese fullback on loan for the rest of the season. Dortmund have already submitted their proposal to the Red Devils and a move could materialize in the coming days.

Dalot joined Manchester United in 2018 but has managed just 35 appearances for the club since. He spent last season on loan with AC Milan and is attracting attention from quite a few clubs around Europe.

