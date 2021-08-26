Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils could complete Ruben Neves deal before end of summer, club wary of late PSG surge for Paul Pogba, and more - 25th August 2021

Manchester United have gone quiet in the market since securing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid at the end of July. The Red Devils have also secured Jadon Sancho and Tom Heaton in addition to the French defender. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might need a couple more arrivals to compete for silverware this season.

Manchester United continue to be linked with midfield reinforcements and a deal for Ruben Neves cannot be ruled out until the end of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are also worried they could lose Paul Pogba to PSG this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 25 August 2021.

Manchester United could complete Ruben Neves deal before the end of summer

Manchester United could still complete a deal for Ruben Neves this month.

Manchester United could still complete a move for Ruben Neves before the end of the summer, according to The Express via Dean Jones. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their midfield options this month and the Portuguese is among the shortlisted candidates for the role. However, a move has not materialized so far.

United have also been linked with Eduardo Camavinga and Saul Niguez, but there has been no progress on those fronts either. The report claims the Red Devils have extensively researched Ruben Neves, but is quick to add that a move is not very likely.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team of analysts have collected huge amounts of data while recording the Portuguese’s stats and playing style. Neves’ experience in the Premier League also makes him the most lucrative of the three.

According to @FabrizioRomano, Manchester United are looking for a midfielder, and they have three names on the list in the following order:



🇫🇷 Eduardo Camavinga

🇪🇸 Saul Niguez

🇵🇹 Ruben Neves #mufc #mujournal pic.twitter.com/cl4QBxWor6 — United Journal (@theutdjournal) August 24, 2021

Manchester United are looking for the ideal foil for the budding partnership of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Ruben Neves appears to be perfect for the role, so a move to Old Trafford cannot be ruled out yet.

Red Devils wary of late PSG surge for Paul Pogba

Manchester United are worried PSG will return for Paul Pogba this summer.

According to The Express via ESPN, Manchester United are worried that Paris Saint-Germain will launch a late offensive for Paul Pogba if Kylian Mbappe leaves this summer. The Red Devils are worried that if Real Madrid are successful in their pursuit of the PSG star, the Ligue 1 giants could invest the funds generated on Pogba.

🚨🌖| JUST IN:



If PSG agree to let Mbappe leave, they could look to make an offer for Paul Pogba. #MUFC



[@RobDawsonESPN via @theutdjournal] — UtdPlug 👹 (@UtdPlug) August 25, 2021

Paul Pogba’s current deal expires next year and Manchester United are leaving no stone unturned in tying him down to a new deal. However, the Frenchman is yet to put pen to paper to the contract and the Red Devils fear PSG could take advantage of the situation before the end of the month.

Manchester United unsure about Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek could be on his way out this summer.

Manchester United are unsure about Donny van de Beek’s future, according to The Express via Phil Brown. The Red Devils reportedly have offers on the table for the Dutchman and could consider offloading the player who has struggled since arriving at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek has so far failed to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team. The Norwegian insists the Dutchman has an important role to play in the squad. However, with the club eyeing midfield reinforcements this summer, Manchester United could ultimately call time on his stay at the club.

