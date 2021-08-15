Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils complete signing of Raphael Varane, club halts pursuit of French midfielder, and more - 14th August 2021

Manchester United marked a blockbuster start to the new season by defeating Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils went ahead thanks to a goal from Bruno Fernandes in the first half, but Leeds drew level after the break. Bruno Fernandes scored two goals on either side of a Mason Greenwood strike to take the game away from the visitors. Fred registered Manchester United’s fifth of the day, to sum up a memorable outing for the hosts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be delighted with the performance but will keep an eye on the transfer market as well. The Norwegian is hoping to streamline his squad before the end of the summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 14 August 2021.

Manchester United complete signing of Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane

Manchester United have completed the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, the club have confirmed. The Frenchman walked out to a rapturous reception from a fully packed Old Trafford ahead of Saturday’s game, holding the No. 19 shirt in his hand.

Manchester United were eager to add a world-class defender to their ranks this summer and had previously earmarked Varane for the role. Negotiations with Real Madrid were aided by the Frenchman’s desire to move to Old Trafford, helping the Red Devils secure his signature without too much hassle.

Speaking to the official Manchester United website, Varane revealed his desire to make an impact at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down” said Varane

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history” said Varane

Red Devils halts pursuit of French midfielder

Eduardo Camavinga (L)

Manchester United have put a pin on their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga, according to The Express via Eurosport. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly happy with his current squad and is willing to let the summer pass without making any more additions. The arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are expected to boost the starting eleven of the Red Devils, but there is a general belief that the Premier League giants will dive for Camavinga before the end of the month.

However, Manchester United are willing to wait until next summer to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks. The Red Devils could reignite their interest in the Frenchman, with Camavinga expected to become a free agent in a year.

Everton interested in Manchester United ace

Andreas Pereira

Everton are interested in Andreas Pereira, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Toffees are looking to add a midfielder to their squad this summer and are now eyeing a move for the Manchester United star. However, Everton want the Brazilian on loan, while the Red Devils want to offload him permanently this summer.

Manchester United are eager to sell players to streamline their squad this summer. Pereira’s current deal expires in two years and the Red Devils want to sell him now before his valuation diminishes.

