Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils confident of Marcus Rashford stay; Luke Shaw close to renewal, and more - February 21, 2023

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the Red Devils are confident of keeping Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Luke Shaw is close to extending his association with the Premier League giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 21, 2023:

Manchester United confident of Marcus Rashford stay

Marcus Rashford’s future is up in the air.

Ben Jacobs has said that Manchester United are confident of keeping Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford. The English forward has been in the form of his life this season, but his contract expires in 2024.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Red Devils are already negotiating with the player to facilitate a long-term stay.

“Talks have already started on a new long-term deal, and Manchester United are much calmer about the situation than over the summer. Back then Rashford was a bit more unsettled, coming off the back of a season where he scored just four Premier League goals,” wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs said that Rashford had been in touch with Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but he wants to stay at Old Trafford.

“Rashford met with PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi over the summer, and the French champions retain an interest. But even then PSG always felt staying at Old Trafford was Rashford’s preference and were fearful they were being used as leverage,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“On this form, Rashford could have his pick of clubs, but I am told he wants to stay at Manchester United. It’s a bit like the Harry Kane situation: the desire is to extend, but there’s an element of watching how the project developsotoo. That’s why Manchester United’s formnand recovery after their poor start to the season have been so important.”

Jacobs also outlined that the club's potential new owners also want the 25-year-old at the club.

“Rashford is thriving under Ten Hag, and if Manchester United qualify for the Champions League, which is looking very likely, he has absolutely no reason to leave. No deal is imminent right now, but more talks will take place over the coming months, and it wouldn’t surprise me if things move quite quickly,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“Manchester United won’t create uncertaintyror delay, just because a new owner might be incoming. The budget is there now to proceed. Furthermore, both Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe view keeping Rashford as essential.”

Rashford has amassed 24 goals and nine assists in 36 games across competitions this season for the Premier League giants.

Luke Shaw close to renewal

Luke Shaw has enjoyed a fabulous season so far.

Luke Shaw is close to committing his future to Manchester United, according to Football Insider.

The English left-back is in the final 18 months of his contract and has been among Erik ten Hag’s better players this season. The Dutch manager has also used Shaw to great effect as a centre-back in a few games.

The 27-year-old is happy at Old Trafford and wants to continue his association with the club.

The Red Devils have been working on his extension for a while now and are close to agreeing a deal. Shaw has appeared 29 times across competitions this season, registering one goal and three assists.

Red Devils close to tying Diogo Dalot to new deal

Diogo Dalot is likely to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are close to reaching a breakthrough in contract renewal talks with Diogo Dalot, Football Insider reports.

The Portuguese right-back has turned over a new leaf under Ten Hag and is now the first-choice right-back at Old Trafford. However, his contract runs out next summer, prompting interest from clubs around Europe.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified him as a long-term replacement for the ageing Dani Carvajal. However, the Red Devils are determined to keep the player at the club and are now about to get their wish.

The 23-year-old has registered 26 appearances this season for the Premier League giants, scoring one goal and setting up three.

