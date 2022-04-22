Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils confirm Erik Ten Hag as permanent manager; club tipped to finish sixth, and more - 21 April 2022

Manchester United are preparing to face Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be desperate for a victory against the Gunners to keep alive their faint hopes of a top-four finish. United trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game more, by three points.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been tipped to finish sixth in the league this season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 21st April 2022:

Manchester United confirm Erik ten Hag managerial appointment

Erik Ten Hag will take charge at Old Trafford over the summer.

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager. The Dutchman is currently in charge of Ajax and will arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking on the occasion, United football director John Murtough said hat Ten Hag’s long-term vision for the club’s future had impressed the Red Devils' hierarchy.

“During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth,” said Murtough.

He continued:

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that. We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer."

Ten Hag, meanwhile, expressed his excitement at taking charge at Old Trafford but revealed his immediate focus was on ending the season strongly with Ajax.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United, and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."

Red Devils tipped to finish sixth by John Wenham

Manchester United have been tipped to finish sixth in the Premier League this season by journalist John Wenham. The Red Devils are sixth in the points table with five games left to play. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal sit above them and are the favourites to finish fourth.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wenham pointed out that the season has been a disaster for the Old Trafford outfit.

“I’m not worried about Man United beating us to the top four. A lot of stuff gets thrown at Tottenham for underachieving, but what about them? They should already be 10 or 12 points clear of Tottenham. They have beaten us twice this season,” said Wenham.

He continued:.

“Huge sums of money have been spent on the likes of Ronaldo, Varane and Sancho. What an absolute disaster it has been for Man United that they are probably going to finish sixth this season. I expected them to get beat on Tuesday, and maybe they will get a point against Arsenal, which would help Tottenham out. It’s a huge weekend. It’s insane what has happened there this season."

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Paul Pogba to depart Old Trafford

Paul Pogba is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor is convinced Paul Pogba could leave Manchester United this summer. The Frenchman’s contract will run out this summer, but he's yet to agree an extension.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive The following players can all leave Man Utd this summer:



• Paul Pogba

• Jesse Lingard

• Edinson Cavani

• Nemanja Matić

• Juan Mata

• Lee Grant

• Phil Jones

• Alex Telles

• Aaron Wan-Bissaka

• Eric Bailly

• Marcus Rashford

• Anthony Martial



(Source: Sun Sport) The following players can all leave Man Utd this summer:• Paul Pogba• Jesse Lingard• Edinson Cavani• Nemanja Matić• Juan Mata • Lee Grant• Phil Jones• Alex Telles• Aaron Wan-Bissaka• Eric Bailly• Marcus Rashford• Anthony Martial(Source: Sun Sport)

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor tipped Pogba to find success after departing Old Trafford.

“I think Paul Pogba’s probably sold his house, packed all his bags and is ready to go. It’s the perfect move for both him and the club. He will go on and play in a better team and will produce better performances playing with better players."

He continued:

"I’m happy for Pogba to go and show a manager what his form can be. Pogba’s always going to have that reputation; he’s got the talent to play for a top team. I’m sure he’ll have a lot of offers, especially on a free transfer."

Edited by Bhargav