Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils confirm Raphael Varane signing, club turn attention to £25m French midfielder, and more - 27th July 2021

Manchester United remain focused on their rebuilding exercise this summer. The Red Devils are looking to continue their steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by bringing the best talent in the land to Old Trafford.

The Norwegian has overseen a steady rise since taking charge of the Premier League giants and has managed back-to-back finishes within the top three for the first time since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United need silverware to show for their efforts and Solskjaer is determined to achieve his goals by bringing in reinforcements over the summer. The Red Devils want to boost their defense as well as midfield before taking the field in the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 27 July 2021.

Manchester United confirm Raphael Varane signing

Raphael Varane

Manchester United have confirmed the arrival of Raphael Varane to Old Trafford. The Red Devils have announced that they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the Frenchman. However, the deal is subject to a medical, while personal terms already been agreed.

Varane is one of the finest defenders in the modern game and has enjoyed tremendous success during his decade-long stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Raphaël Varane will be in England later this week, then after quarantine period he’ll undergo his medical and sign his contract until June 2025 + option until June 2026 already agreed since weeks. 🔴 #MUFC



Manchester United will pay €50m to Real Madrid, ‘details’ included. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2021

The Frenchman had previously turned down the La Liga giants’ offer for a contract extension after entering the final 12 months of his deal with Los Blancos. Varane was eager to embrace a new challenge, with Manchester United his preferred destination and Real Madrid have granted him his wish.

The Red Devils will pay the Spanish giants €50m in total for the Frenchman’s signature. Varane is expected to arrive in England this week for his medical and will have to undergo mandatory quarantine before his move is completed.

Red Devils turn attention to £25m French midfielder

Eduardo Camavinga (L)

With Raphael Varane all set to arrive at Old Trafford, Manchester United will turn their attentions to Eduardo Camavinga next, according to We All Follow United via Daily Star. The Red Devils want a new defensive midfielder this summer and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced that the Frenchman is the right candidate for the job.

Manchester United hold a long-term interest in Camavinga and have been tracking the player for quite some time. The Rennes midfielder is in the final year of his current contract and has informed the club that he will not sign an extension. The Ligue 1 side are willing to let the 18-year-old leave for £25m.

Newcastle United interested in Manchester United star

Axel Tuanzebe

Newcastle United are eager to complete a move for Axel Tuanzebe, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The Englishman has struggled for game time at Manchester United in recent times, with injuries hurting his first-team opportunities.

The arrival of Raphael Varane will push the 23-year-old further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

🗞 Newcastle United are currently leading the race to sign Axel Tuanzebe on loan for a season from #mufc. [@JonathanShrager] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 27, 2021

Manchester United are aware that Tuanzebe needs regular game time to get his form and fitness back. The Red Devils could be willing to sanction a loan deal for the Englishman this summer and the Magpies are leading the race for his signature.

Edited by Rohit Mishra