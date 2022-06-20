Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils contemplating new offer for Barcelona midfielder; club locked in battle with Borussia Dortmund for David Raum, and more - June 19, 2022

Manchester United have handed over the reins of the first team to Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager is looking to assemble a squad of his liking this summer.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are contemplating a new offer for a Barcelona midfielder. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are locked in a battle with Borussia Dortmund for David Raum.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 19. 2022:

Manchester United contemplating new offer for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to submit an improved offer for Frenkie de Jong, according to The Guardian. The Red Devils are looking to revamp their midfield ahead of a crucial season and have their eyes on the Dutchman. Barcelona have already rejected an opening bid for their prized asset.

Ten Hag is looking to shore up his United midfield as he aims to get his team back to the pinnacle. The Dutchman is keen to be reunited with his former player at Old Trafford. De Jong rose to prominence under Ten Hag at Ajax before earning a high-profile move to the Camp Nou.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Deal will enter into key stages after €60m [& add-ons] verbal, opening bid turned down. Manchester United are discussing internally about submitting a new proposal for Frenkie de Jong in the next days. It’s a serious possibility, while talks with Barça are still on.Deal will enter into key stages after €60m [& add-ons] verbal, opening bid turned down. Manchester United are discussing internally about submitting a new proposal for Frenkie de Jong in the next days. It’s a serious possibility, while talks with Barça are still on. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCDeal will enter into key stages after €60m [& add-ons] verbal, opening bid turned down. https://t.co/S434UHZXCL

Ten Hag is unimpressed with the midfield options at his disposal at United and is pushing for an upgrade. The Red Devils allowed Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata to depart this summer, leaving them quite thin in the centre of the park. De Jong has been identified as a priority signing to plug the glaring gap in the squad.

The Red Devils have already submitted their opening offer of €60 million plus add-ons. However, Barcelona have turned down the proposal and are holding out for a fee in the region of €85 million. The Premier League giants believe the Blaugrana would eventually lower their demands. United are now a considering a fresh bid of €70 million plus add-ons to help tilt the tide in their favour.

Red Devils locked in battle with Borussia Dortmund for David Raum

David Raum has earned admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are battling Borussia Dortmund for the signature of David Raum, according to Sky Germany via The Hard Tackle.

The German left-back has been on fire for TSG Hoffenheim recently. Raum registered 13 assists in the Bundesliga last season, prompting attention from clubs around Europe. The Red Devils are also monitoring his situation with interest.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @JonathanShrager] Manchester United recently made an enquiry for David Raum. #MUFC Manchester United recently made an enquiry for David Raum. #MUFC [@JonathanShrager]

The Premier League giants are looking to add more quality to their left-back position amid the inconsistent form of Luke Shaw. They have their eyes on Raum but could face stiff competition from Dortmund for his signature. The German full-back is likely to cost €30 million, an amount BvB could fail to match, though, without trimming their squad.

Paul Robinson advises Manchester United to be realistic in transfer market

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has advised Manchester United to be realistic in the transfer market. It was recently revealed that Darwin Nunez turned down a better offer from the Red Devils to join Liverpool.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that the Old Trafford outfit are no longer the bigger draw in the market.

“Man United are not the bigger draw anymore. They have to be realistic. The big thing for footballers at that level is the Champions League. Players want to be competing at the top. Man United can’t offer that at the moment, and that’s a problem,” said Robinson.

He added:

“They are in transition. There is a massive rebuild facing Erik ten Hag. He has a job on to convince players to come and be a part of what he is building. If you go to Liverpool, you are going to a club that is ready to win major trophies. United are a way off at the moment.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far