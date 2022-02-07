Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils contemplating unusual Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal; Edinson Cavani set to leave Old Trafford, and more - 6 February 2022

Manchester United will have to swiftly overcome their disappointing exit from the FA Cup against Middlesbrough on Friday. That’s because Ralf Rangnick’s wards travel to Turf Moor on Tuesday to face Burnley in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are contemplating an unusual swap deal with PSG involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauricio Pochettino. Elsewhere, Edinson Cavani is set to leave Old Trafford this year.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 6th February 2022.

Manchester United contemplating unusual Cristiano Ronaldo swap deal

United are considering an unusual swap deal involving Ronaldo (in red) and Pochettino.

Manchester United are considering an unusual swap deal with PSG involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Mirror.

The Parisians believe that the Portuguese could leave Old Trafford this summer. The Ligue 1 giants are eager to take the 37-year-old to the Parc des Princes, despite several failed attempts in the past.

Ronaldo completed a sensational return to Old Trafford last summer. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to spearhead United’s revival this season. Unfortunately, things haven’t gone according to plans so far. The Portuguese has been on song, scoring 14 times in 24 appearances so far.

However, the Premier League giants have failed to impress, and look unlikely to win silverware this season. Interim manager Rangnick was brought to steady the ship at the end of last year.

While the German has done well so far, the Red Devils have endured an underwhelming campaign. Things got worse on Friday when they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauricio Pochettino could be set for Man Utd and PSG summer swap | @riccosrant Cristiano Ronaldo and Mauricio Pochettino could be set for Man Utd and PSG summer swap | @riccosrant mirror.co.uk/sport/football…

Ronaldo’s frustrations continue to grow, and the Portuguese could end his stay at Old Trafford this summer despite his contract running till 2023. PSG have had their eyes on the 37-year-old for a while. They want to reunite him with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane this summer in Paris.

The Frenchman is expected to take over at the Parisians if Pochettino fails to win the Champions League. The Ligue 1 side have also earmarked Ronaldo as the replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is likely to leave the club this summer.

The move would see Pochettino take charge at United, which would suit the Premier League giants. The Red Devils are expected to appoint a permanent manager at the end of the season. The Argentinean is among the favourites for the role.

Edinson Cavani set to leave Old Trafford

Edinson Cavani is all set to leave Manchester United this summer.

Edinson Cavani is all set to leave Manchester United this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via AS.

The Uruguayan was persuaded to sign a one-year extension at Old Trafford last summer. However, the arrival of Ronaldo has hurt the 34-year-old’s game time at the club. Cavani also faced the wrath of fans after asking for an extended timeout after the recent international break.

The former PSG striker is eager to move this summer in search of regular football. Boca Juniors and River Plate are interested in his services. Xeneizes are leading the race for his signature, with the 34-year-old also eager to play for the Argentine giants.

Watford failed with last-minute move for Phil Jones

Watford failed with a last-minute move for Phil Jones last month.

Watford failed with a last-minute move for Phil Jones last month, according to Football Insider. The Englishman was close to joining Bordeaux on loan in January. However, the move broke down in the final days of the window, with Jones concerned about playing time at the French side.

United were ready to facilitate an exit for the 29-year-old in the winter. New Watford boss Roy Hodgson attempted to take the Englishman to Vicarage Road. However, the proposal was turned down by the Red Devils.

Edited by Bhargav