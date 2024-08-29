Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils discussing Chelsea ace, club suffer Ivan Toney blow, and more - August 29, 2024

Manchester United will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Liverpool at home on Sunday, September 1, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team arrive at the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are contemplating a move for a Chelsea forward before the end of the summer transfer window. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Ivan Toney this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from August 29, 2024.

Manchester United discussing Raheem Sterling, says Fabrizio Romano

Raheem Sterling

Manchester United are considering a move for Raheem Sterling this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English forward is no longer part of Enzo Maresca's plans at Chelsea and will be allowed to leave this week.

Trending

Recent reports have suggested that the Blues are plotting a player swap involving Jadon Sancho and Sterling. The Red Devils are apparently already in talks with Juventus regarding a loan move for Sancho, who is also wanted in west London.

Speaking on his Playback channel, Romano added that Manchester United are having internal discussions regarding a move for Sterling.

"Now it's on United, so United internally are discussing Sterling, what Ten Hag thinks, what the board thinks, what INEOS people think. So internal discussion at Manchester United [are] about the Raheem Sterling swap deal topic for Jadon Sancho. Then at the same time, there is a club in concrete negotiations for Jadon Sancho, and that club is Juventus," Romano said.

Sterling is proven in the Premier League, although his massive wages could deter the Red Devils.

Red Devils suffer Ivan Toney blow

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney would prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United if he leaves Brentford this summer, according to The Independent. The English forward has entered the final year of his contract with the Bees and is looking for a new adventure.

Recent reports have suggested that the Blues and the Red Devils have their eyes on the 28-year-old striker. Erik ten Hag already roped in Joshua Zirkzee this summer from Bologna to strengthen his attack.

However, Toney could help the Dutch manager adopt a more direct approach in the final third. His situation has already turned heads at Old Trafford, with the club considering a late move for the player.

Chelsea also want Toney, who has been identified as a cheaper alternative to Victor Osimhen. With the player keen on a move to Stamford Bridge as well, Manchester United could miss out on the 28-year-old this summer.

Former player wants Joshua Zirkzee to start against Liverpool

Joshua Zirkzee

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Joshua Zirkzee should start against Liverpool this weekend. The Dutch striker has been used as a substitute in the opening two games so far as Erik ten Hag wants to ease him into a new league.

Zirkzee came off the bench against Fulham to score on his debut for the Red Devils. The 23-year-old replaced Mason Mount at half-time against Brighton & Hove Albion. Fans are now itching to see more of the Dutchman following two impressive outings.

Speaking to Betfred, Saha was full of praise for Zirkzee.

“It would be nice to see Joshua Zirkzee start. He’s a player that’s very interesting and gets involved in the right places. I’d like to see his game improve with more minutes and confidence. I’m sure everybody around the manager is working very hard and I just want to see goals, fight and passion," Saha said.

He continued:

"I think we’re getting there but there’s also new signings that are going to need time to adapt. Zirkzee’s seemed to have adapted quite quickly and I’m sure the manager will be boosted by that."

Saha went on to add that it is time for Zirkzee's first start for Manchester United.

"Mason Mount has been very active but from an attacking midfielder, that’s not enough. He needs to push himself more because there are players on the bench waiting to take his place," Saha said.

He added:

"For Sunday’s game though, I’d definitely like to see a striker up top, because even though the false nine works sometimes in terms of pressing, that's not the mission. The mission is to score goals."

Zirkzee scored 12 goals and set up seven more from 37 games across competitions last season for Bologna.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback