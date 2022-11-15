Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils discussing Cristiano Ronaldo punishment; Atletico Madrid striker willing to move to Premier League in January, and more - November 15, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table after 14 games. New manager Erik ten Hag has overseen marked improvement since taking charge this summer.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are discussing their action against Cristiano Ronaldo after his controversial interview. Elsewhere, an Atletico Madrid striker is willing to move to the Premier League in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 15, 2022:

Manchester United discussing Cristiano Ronaldo punishment, says Fabrizio Romano

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult time at Old Trafford this season.

Manchester United are discussing their course of action for Cristiano Ronaldo following his explosive interview. The Portuguese seems to have all but ended his association with the Red Devils after publicly criticising the club and manager Erik ten Hag.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants have already had internal conversations on Monday about the entire fiasco.

“Manchester United spoke internally on Monday, and they will keep discussing on Tuesday about the solution of this story and the next step. They’re checking all words said by Cristiano and will be clear on their position,” wrote Romano.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗞 Erik ten Hag has told #mufc bosses that Cristiano Ronaldo should not play for the club again. [ @RobDawsonESPN 🗞 Erik ten Hag has told #mufc bosses that Cristiano Ronaldo should not play for the club again. [@RobDawsonESPN]

Romano added that Ronaldo could be fined for the episode.

“People inside the club feel that it’s almost over between them and Ronaldo after this interview – it’s going to be very difficult to come back from this. A fine is a possibility considered internally, while discussions are still taking place.”

Ronaldo wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer and could finally get his wish in January.

Matheus Cunha willing to move to Premier League in January

Matheus Cunha is wanted at Old Trafford.

Matheus Cunha is ready to move to the Premier League this winter, according to Marca via Man Utd News.

The Brazilian striker is a target for Manchester United, who are looking for a new No. 9 at the turn of the year. Erik ten Hag’s side have suffered due to the lack of a world class striker this season. Antony Martial’s injury woes, and Ronaldo’s lack of form have not helped the team.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers As the Spanish media today writes about the future of Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha, it’s Manchester United who are named as a potential destination for him.(marca) As the Spanish media today writes about the future of Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha, it’s Manchester United who are named as a potential destination for him.(marca)

The Red Devils want to address the situation, with the Portuguese’s imminent departure likely to open up space for a new name. Cunha is among the players under consideration at Old Trafford. The Premier League giants wanted the Brazilian in the summer, but Atletico Madrid refused to let him go.

However, Cunha has dropped down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano recently and is now open to an exit. Los Rojiblancos are also willing to cash in on him to address their finances.

Max Aarons could be eager to join Red Devils, says Pete O’Rourke

Max Aarons has admirers at Old Trafford.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons Max Aarons could be eager to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking for a new right-back to compete with Diogo Dalot, as Ten Hag is unconvinced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Aarons has emerged as a possible target, with the Englishman performing admirably for Norwich City of late.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke said that Aarons has had admirers at quite a few clubs in Europe for a while.

“Obviously, Max Aarons is a very good player and has been talked about for a long time now with a lot of top clubs across Europe. I’m sure, if Manchester United are looking at right-backs, he is on their list but quite how far up is open to debate,” said O’Rourke.

He added:

“I think Max Aarons is a hungry player, and I’m sure the chance to go to Manchester United is something that he would be very interested in.”

Aarons has appeared 22 times for Norwich this season and has scored one goal.

