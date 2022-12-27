Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils dreaming of Jude Bellingham; club targeting Milan Skriniar, and more - December 26, 2022

Manchester United will welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on Tuesday (December 27) for their first game after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. New manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to pick up a win to aid in his quest to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are dreaming of securing the signature of Jude Bellingham. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in Milan Skriniar.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 26, 2022:

Manchester United dreaming of Jude Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are eager to secure the signature of Jude Bellingham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is a long-term target for the Red Devils, who failed to sign him in 2020. The 19-year-old turned down a move to Old Trafford in favour of joining Borussia Dortmund and hasn't looked back since then.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Manchester United will move to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer and will sell him the idea of becoming the leader of a new era at Old Trafford to tempt him. NEW: Manchester United will move to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer and will sell him the idea of becoming the leader of a new era at Old Trafford to tempt him. #lfc [telegraph] 🚨 NEW: Manchester United will move to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham in the summer and will sell him the idea of becoming the leader of a new era at Old Trafford to tempt him. #lfc [telegraph]

Manchester United have retained an interest in Bellingham, who's now wanted by a host of clubs around Europe. Speaking to Give Me Sport Romano said that the Red Devils are aware that signing the Englishman would be no walk in the park.

"For Bellingham, it is more than complicated. United dream of Bellingham, and, of course, he’s a player they would love to sign, but they know the reality," said Romano.

Bellingham has amassed nine goals and three assists in 22 games across competitions this season for Dortmund.

Red Devils targeting Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Milan Skriniar, according to Team Talk via We All Follow United. The Slovakia international is in the final year of his contract with Inter Milan but is yet to sign a new deal. His situation has alerted quite a few European superpowers, and the Red Devils have also joined the fray.

Ten Hag already has a solid centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. However, there're growing uncertainties surrounding the future of Harry Maguire, who has failed to break into the first team at Old Trafford. Maguire’s good form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar should be a good omen for Manchester United.

MUMU Football @MUMUfootball

Manchester United along with Tottenham and Liverpool will soon submit their offers in the hope of signing Milan Skriniar if he leaves Inter Milan, as TEAMtalk said.

#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball *Skriniar Transfer Rumours*Manchester United along with Tottenham and Liverpool will soon submit their offers in the hope of signing Milan Skriniar if he leaves Inter Milan, as TEAMtalk said. *Skriniar Transfer Rumours*🔴🔴🔴Manchester United along with Tottenham and Liverpool will soon submit their offers in the hope of signing Milan Skriniar if he leaves Inter Milan, as TEAMtalk said.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball https://t.co/hnxwK3JWxP

However, should the Englishman want to leave, the Red Devils could opt to bring in Skriniar on a Bosman move.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding for the Nerazzurri recently and would be a superb addition to Ten Hag’s roster. Skriniar has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Serie A giants this season.

Anthony Martial outlines Bruno Fernandes promise

Anthony Martial has a key role to play at Old Trafford this season.

Anthony Martial has opened up on his understanding with Bruno Fernandes. The two men have combined very well on the pitch for Manchester United and are expected to reignite that association when the season resumes. Martial will have a key role to play for the Red Devils after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

utdreport @utdreport Anthony Martial on Bruno Fernandes: "As he left to take part in the World Cup, I was telling him to make sure that he comes home in good shape. And he would say, of course, lots of assists are coming your way. That’s one of the things about sport, that chat." [mu] Anthony Martial on Bruno Fernandes: "As he left to take part in the World Cup, I was telling him to make sure that he comes home in good shape. And he would say, of course, lots of assists are coming your way. That’s one of the things about sport, that chat." [mu] https://t.co/K3aDZQ2L9d

Speaking to the club’s website, Martial said that Bruno Fernandes has promised to set him up for a lot of goals.

"We always had that connection between us, and we both just have to keep working to improve it. Well, that (assists) is something we always talk about. As he left to take part in the World Cup, I was telling him to make sure that he comes home in good shape. And he would say, of course, lots of assists are coming your way. That’s one of the things about sport, that chat," said Martial.

The French forward added that Fernandes is aware of his every move on the pitch.

"It’s very important to have good connections on the pitch. You always want to know where your teammate is and where he’s going to run into space," said Martial.

He added:

"For example, he (Bruno) knows very well that I might go to take the ball at someone’s feet, and he will run deep. It’s that kind of little connection that helps you get to know the playing style of your partner. One to evolve and, two, to help the team improve."

Martial has appeared eight times for Manchester United across competitions this season, registering four goals and two assists.

Poll : 0 votes