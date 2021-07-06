Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils edging closer to French starlet; club asked to pay €40 million for Portuguese ace, and more - 5th July 2021

Manchester United have displayed impressive precision in the transfer market this summer. The Red Devils have already secured the services of Jadon Sancho, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desires a few more additions to his squad before the start of the new campaign.

Manchester United have turned their focus to the centre of the park. The Red Devils are eager to add to their already impressive pool of midfielders as they attempt to return to their glory days next season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 5 July 2021.

Manchester United edging closer to Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga (left)

Manchester United are edging closer to Eduardo Camavinga, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have initiated direct contact with Rennes to get the French midfielder, whose current deal expires next summer. Camavinga has refused to put pen to paper on a new contract, and the Ligue 1 side are willing to accept an offer of €30 million to avoid losing the Frenchman for free next year.

Manchester United are progressing in direct contacts to sign Eduardo Camavinga. 🔴 #MUFC



Rennes would be open to negotiate on potential €30m fee - as they’d lose Camavinga for free next summer. 🇫🇷



He’s one of Man Utd long term targets - PSG have always been interested too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2021

Camavinga is a long-term target of Manchester United, who have revamped their transfer strategy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to target young, talented players. The Frenchman would be an upgrade on Fred at Old Trafford and a fantastic replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Frenchman, and it was previously believed that the 18-year-old preferred a move to the Parc des Princes. However, Manchester United have turned the tide in their favour of late.

Red Devils asked to pay €40 million for Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves

Manchester United have been asked to pay €40 million to secure the services of Ruben Neves, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti.

The Red Devils are looking at defensive reinforcements this summer and have turned their attention to the Wolverhampton Wanderers man. However, Wolves have now put a €40 million valuation on the player, who has 20 goals and ten assists from 176 appearances since joining them in 2017.

The Midlands side are willing to part with their prized asset to deal with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester United believe the Portuguese could be a vital cog in their midfield and are eager to bring the player to Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils will face competition from Arsenal for Neves’ signature.

Harry Maguire tips Jadon Sancho to have a great career at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire believes Jadon Sancho will be hugely successful at Old Trafford. Speaking in a recent interview, the English defender praised his countryman and said that Sancho would only get better with age.

“Jadon’s a top player. He has exceptional talent even though he is still really young, although he has played so many games” said Maguire.

“I don't know if it's confirmed or not, but I think they are nearly there in terms of signing him at club level. If he does sign and when he does sign, I'm sure he's going to have a great career for Man United and be a big part of us being successful in the future,” said Harry Maguire.

Edited by Bhargav