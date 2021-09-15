Manchester United transfer news roundup: Red Devils enquired about Barcelona star, club turned down £34m deal for Serie A defender, and more - 14th September 2021

Manchester United stumbled to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Young Boys in their opening game of the Champions League group stages on Tuesday. The Red Devils took the lead through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 13th minute but were undone by Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card. The home side grabbed an equalizer in the second half before securing three points with an injury-time winner.

A tough one to take tonight, but there's a long way to go in the #UCL.



Thanks to our travelling fans for your magnificent support – as always 👊#MUFC pic.twitter.com/zPluteqdC9 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2021

Manchester United have enquired about a Barcelona star while completing a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils have turned down the chance to sign a £34m rated Serie A defender this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 14 September 2021.

Manchester United enquired about Barcelona star this summer

Manchester United enquired about the availability of Ansu Fati this summer

Manchester United enquired about the availability of Ansu Fati while negotiating a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo with Jorge Mendes, according to The Hard Tackle via Mundo Deportivo. The Red Devils completed a deal for the Portuguese on transfer deadline day this summer. The Premier League giants asked the super-agent about Fati, who is also represented by Mendes, during negotiations.

The Barcelona star broke into the first team in the 2019/20 season and is considered the finest graduate of La Masia in the last few years. He was sidelined for a chunk of the 2020/21 campaign. But he is so highly rated that the Catalans have handed him the fabled No. 10 shirt after the departure of Lionel Messi. Manchester United have held an interest in the Spaniard for quite some time.

(🌕) Ansu Fati has informed Mateu Alemany that he wants to stay and succeed at Barcelona, amid renewal talks. The club is preparing a completely new contract for him (not 2 years). @ffpolo #Transfers ✍️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1xjt6TJ2KM — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) September 12, 2021

The Red Devils have altered their transfer strategy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to target talented young footballers. Fati fits the bill and it is no surprise that Manchester United are monitoring him. However, the Spaniard is happy at the Camp Nou and has no desire to leave the Catalans.

Red Devils turned down £34m deal for Kalidou Koulibaly this summer

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer

Manchester United turned down the opportunity to sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, according to The Express via Corriere dello Sport. The Serie A defender has been on the radar of the Red Devils for years and was available for £34m this summer. The Premier League giants were interested in the player but had no intentions of matching Napoli’s price tag for the Senegalese.

Manchester United went on to sign Raphael Varane for a few million more and the Frenchman has enjoyed a stellar start to life at Old Trafford.

Manchester United loanee wants permanent move to Aston Villa

Axel Tuanzebe wants to permanently sign for Aston Villa" height="557" width="800" /> Axel Tuanzebe wants to permanently sign for Aston Villa

Axel Tuanzebe wants to sign permanently for Aston Villa, according to The Sun. The Manchester United defender is currently on loan at Villa Park and wants to commit his long-term future to Villa. Tuanzebe has struggled to break into the Red Devils' first eleven in recent times and is eager to leave Old Trafford to play regular football.

Also Read

The Englishman dropped further down the pecking order at Manchester United after the arrival of Raphael Varane this summer. The 23-year-old is delighted at playing regular football since arriving at Aston Villa and is convinced that a permanent move will suit him.

From Ronaldo's homecoming to Messi's new journey! Follow SK Football on FB for the latest updates

Edited by Aditya Singh