Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils enter race for Ivan Toney, club eyeing La Liga ace, and more - August 28, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team have endured a mixed start to the new campaign, winning one game and losing the other so far.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have entered the race to sign Ivan Toney this summer. Elsewhere, the English giants are interested in a Spanish left-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from August 28, 2024.

Manchester United enter race for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Ivan Toney in the final days of the summer, according to The Evening Standard. Erik ten Hag has already strengthened his attack by roping in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna last month.

However, Toney represents an old-school No. 9, who could add another dimension to the Dutch manager's frontline. The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Brentford this summer and is ready for a new adventure.

Chelsea are already considering him as an alternative to Victor Osimhen and the Red Devils have now entered the fray. The Bees value the player at £50m, but a £40m offer could do the trick this summer. Toney is also wanted in the Middle East, but it is believed that he would prefer to stay in the Premier League.

Red Devils eyeing Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez

Manchester United have set their sights on Miguel Gutierrez, according to Fichajes. The Red Devils have suffered due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in recent times.

The Premier League giants spent much of the 2023/24 campaign without a specialist left-back, with Diogo Dalot, Sofyan Amrabat, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Victor Lindelof covering in the position. Erik ten Hag is eager to address the issue before the end of the summer and has apparently set his sights on Gutierrez.

The 23-year-old was very impressive for Girona last season and has earned admirers at multiple clubs across the continent. His attacking adventure makes him a fine fit for Ten Hag's tactics at Old Trafford. Manchester United are now considering a move in the coming days, although Real Madrid's buy-back clause in the Spaniard's contract could pose a problem for the English giants.

Manuel Ugarte backed to excel at Old Trafford by journalist

Manuel Ugarte

Ligue 1 expert Jonathan Johnson believes Manuel Ugarte will flourish in the Premier League. Manchester United have apparently secured the services of the Uruguayan midfielder, as relayed by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. However, the club are yet to announce his arrival.

Ugarte has been deemed surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), but has been identified as the ideal candidate to replace Casemiro at Old Trafford. The 23-year-old could help the Red Devils in laying down succession plans for the Brazilian, who showed signs of regression last season.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson insisted that Ugarte will relish the physical aspects of English football.

“Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United is now really close, and it’s a deal that PSG had as a priority as one of their outgoings from the beginning of the transfer window. We also know he’s been a priority for Manchester United as well, which is understandable given the position that he plays and the kind of profile that he is,” Johnson wrote.

He continued:

“Much of Ugarte’s best form has come with the Uruguay national team, but we’ve seen fleeting moments of it in a PSG shirt as well, and I think if you require someone who’s a bit of a destroyer, a proper traditional defensive midfielder with the athletic capacity to really get around, then he’s a great option."

Johnson concluded:

"I think with time he could be a good fit for United as a long-term heir to someone like Casemiro. I think Ugarte also has a profile that is very well matched with the Premier League, I think he’ll relish the physical aspect of the English game, and I think he’s ready-made for it in terms of his fitness and playing style."

Ugarte could earn his debut for Manchester United against Liverpool this weekend.

