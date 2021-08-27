Manchester United Transfer News Roundup Red Devils enter race for Premier League midfielder, club’s pursuit of Spanish star depends on Jesse Lingard, and more - 26th August 2021

Manchester United have been handed an interesting group in the UEFA Champions League draw. The Red Devils will face Villarreal, Atlanta and Young Boys in group F. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some unfinished business with the Yellow Submarine, having lost the Europa League final to the La Liga side last season.

Manchester United are looking to reinforce their midfield and end the transfer window with a bang. However, the Red Devils might have to offload a star player before concluding a deal.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 26 August 2021.

Manchester United enter race for Premier League midfielder

Manchester United have joined the battle for Yves Bissouma

Manchester United have entered the race for Yves Bissouma, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Window Podcast. The Mali international is also being monitored by Liverpool and Arsenal. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield before the end of the summer, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking for a defensive midfielder to help Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba flourish in their attacking roles.

Bissouma looks tailor-made for the job and his impressive stats show that he could be the final piece of Manchester United's midfield jigsaw. The Brighton and Hove Albion star has consistently been one of the best in the league in his position since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2018. The 24-year-old has subsequently caught the eye of the Red Devils, who are planning to dive for him this summer.

Yves Bissouma is being looked at by Manchester United. There are also enquiries from Liverpool and Arsenal. [@DuncanCastles] pic.twitter.com/znskwpovsr — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 25, 2021

Manchester United have a plethora of options in midfield but bar the aging Nemanja Matic, none of them fit the mold of an out-and-out defensive midfielder. As such, Solskjaer's interest in Bissouma is justified. But the Seagulls are working to tie the Mali international down to a new deal and have no intentions of letting him leave. As such, a move might be impossible to pull off this summer.

Red Devils’ pursuit of Spanish star depends on Jesse Lingard

Saul Niguez" height="533" width="800" /> Manchester United remain interested in Saul Niguez

Manchester United will have to offload Jesse Lingard in order to sign Saul Niguez, according to The Express via ESPN. The Red Devils have the Spaniard on their wish list for the summer, but face competition from Chelsea for his services. The Premier League giants also have to sell one of their current stars to fund the move and Lingard looks the most likely to leave.

Manchester United have already rejected an enquiry for the Englishman from West Ham United, but might be willing to alter their stance to complete a move for Saul. A swap deal involving the two players could also be on the cards, as Atletico Madrid are monitoring Lingard.

Fulham interested in Manchester United defender

Phil Jones" height="547" width="800" /> Fulham are interested in Phil Jones

Fulham are interested in Phil Jones and want to secure his services before the end of the month, according to 90 Min. Manchester United are willing to let the Englishman leave this summer. Jones has not featured for the Red Devils in the last 18 months and has little chance of breaking into the first team at Old Trafford.

The Championship side are likely to take him on loan, with Manchester United paying part of his wages.

