Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Antonio Silva, club yet to make Denzel Dumfries decision, and more - February 15, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday, February 18. Erik ten Hag's team will head into the fixture on the back of four wins in their last five games across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Antonio Silva. Elsewhere, the English giants are yet to make a decision regarding a possible pursuit of Denzel Dumfries this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 15, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United have established contact to sign Antonio Silva this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are sweating on the futures of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, with both players linked with exits this summer. Meanwhile, Jonny Evans is also in the final phase of his career. The situation has prompted the Premier League giants to scout the market for reinforcements and Silva is on their radar.

The Portuguese centre-back has been a revelation for Benfica this season and could be the ideal replacement for Varane. Silva has appeared 32 times across competitions in the ongoing campaign, registering 14 clean sheets.

His efforts have forced Manchester United to take note, although there's likely to be stiff competition for the 20-year-old. Silva has a €100m release clause in his contract and Benfica are unlikely to let him leave for less.

Red Devils yet to make Denzel Dumfries decision

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are yet to come to a decision regarding a move for Denzel Dumfries this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new right-back and have been linked with the Inter Milan man. The 27-year-old has appeared 21 times for the Nerazzurri this season, registering two goals and four assists.

His performances have reportedly turned heads at Old Trafford. Manchester United would ideally like an upgrade on Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Dumfries has emerged as an option.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that a move will depend on the incoming football director.

"Denzel Dumfries could leave Inter in the summer. It’s a possibility because there’s still no agreement on a new deal at the moment. Man United have been linked but any decision – as I always mention – will be up to the new director," wrote Romano.

“So, let’s see what the new director wants to do about right-backs; but there are multiple clubs that appreciate Dumfries so I’m sure it’s gonna be a busy summer for the Dutchman,” he added.

The Red Devils are close to appointing Dan Ashworth as their next football director, with a agreement with Newcastle United expected by next week.

Scott McTominay wants to stay at Old Trafford

Scott McTominay has been on good form this season

Scott McTominay is eager to remain part of plans at Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Scottish midfielder was linked with an exit from Old Trafford last summer, but opted to stay. He has done a decent job so far, registering eight goals and two assists from 28 outings across competitions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones pointed out that McTominay has always delivered when used to his strengths.

"If you use McTominay properly, he doesn't let you down most of the time. He deserves so much credit for his turnaround in both performance levels and status levels in this team and how integral he is to United being successful, if that's going to happen," said Jones.

Jones added that the Red Devils have to be careful when considering McTominay's future.

"McTominay is a player that I think United fans probably lean on in times of needing something special. There's not that many players left that kind of have the club in their blood, and McTominay is one of those. You've always got to be careful when you part ways with somebody like that," Jones continued.

"After being given an extra chance beyond the last transfer window, he seems determined to make sure that he remains part of the furniture at Old Trafford. It's just in his character to just keep striving to get better and when he scores goals like that one, you can see what it means to him," he added.

West Ham United were interested in the 27-year-old last summer and could return for him again at the end of the season.