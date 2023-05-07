Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing AS Roma striker; Victor Lindelof likely to stay, and more - May 7, 2023

Manchester United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the London Stadium on Sunday (May 7) against West Ham United in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team remain fourth in the league, a point ahead of fifth placed Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in an AS Roma striker. Elsewhere, Napoli striker Victor Lindelof is likely to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 7, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham has admirers at Old Trafford.

Journalist Dean Jones has said that Manchester United have their eyes on Tammy Abraham.

The English forward left Chelsea to join AS Roma in the summer of 2021 and has done a decent job. The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 this summer and has made Harry Kane their priority target. However, Ten Hag has kept his options open, and Abraham has popped up on his radar.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Manchester United scouts are impressed with the Englishman’s all-round abilities.

“Man United have been monitoring his performances this season, and scouts see that he has the goal threat and also all-round character to handle life as a leading Premier League forward. He is not yet viewed as a priority target, as they need to check out other situations first, but Abraham’s time in Serie A has certainly hit the radar, and others will be interested too if he is to become available in any sense,” said Jones.

He added:

“Villa have also been linked, but I guess a lot of that might depend on what happens with Ollie Watkins. There is also potential that other clubs on the continent like what they have seen.”

Abraham has nine goals and seven assists in 47 games across competitions for Roma this season.

Victor Lindelof likely to stay

Victor Lindelof has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Manchester United should keep Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

The Swedish centre-back has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and is no longer first-choice for the Red Devils. He has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

Lindelof has enjoyed a new lease of life in recent games and has taken the opportunity with both hands. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Swede’s partnership with Luke Shaw has shown that he can be a superb backup option.

“I think that you need to keep Lindelof there. I think Lindelof is actually a good defender, to be honest with you. When you're looking at backup options and you see now, the Shaw and Lindelof partnership, it's actually not bad at all,” said Jones.

He continued:

“You think with work, that could really grow into something. If we take it that Maguire is likely to be offloaded, then I think that Lindelof becomes even more likely to stick around.”

With Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez sidelined with injuries, Lindelof could be pivotal for Manchester United as the season winds down.

Harry Maguire accepts that his time at Old Trafford is coming to an end

Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford could come to an end this summer.

Harry Maguire has accepted that his association with Manchester United could come to an end this summer, according to Give Me Sport.

The English defender is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and could leave at the end of the season. The 30-year-old has struggled for game time under Ten Hag this season and has even seen Luke Shaw selected ahead of him for the centre-back position.

Things are unlikely to get any better next season, with the Red Devils tipped to reinforce their backline over the summer. Maguire’s entourage is already attempting to script a move away from Old Trafford. The player wants to secure regular game time to stay in contention for a Euro 2024 berth, but there’s very little interest in his signature at the moment.

Aston Villa and West Ham United have been linked with the player before, while Leeds United could eye him if they escape relegation.

Poll : 0 votes