Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Atalanta ace; Facundo Pellistri set to leave, and more - August 20, 2024

Manchester United face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Saturday, August 23, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team started the new campaign with a 1-0 home win over Fulham last week.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Atalanta midfielder Ederson. Elsewhere, midfielder Facundo Pellistri is all set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at some of the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 20, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Ederson

Ederson is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are considering a move for Ederson this summer, according to Todo Fichajes. The Red Devils are looking for a new midfielder this year amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of a few first-team players at the position.

Scott McTominay could be on the move, while Christian Eriksen could apparently be allowed to leave. Casemiro struggled to impress last season and has reportedly been put up for sale. Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat, who starred in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, has returned to Fiorentina at the end of his loan spell.

Ten Hag has turned to the transfer market for solutions and has found an option in Ederson. The Brazilian midfielder has been a rage for Atalanta recently and could be a fine fit at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old previously admitted that he could consider a move to the Premier League. Liverpool have monitored him this summer, as per acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, but haven't submitted a bid yet.

Facundo Pellistri set to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Panathinaikos for the services of Facundo Pellistri, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are working to trim their squad at the moment and have parted ways with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Pellistri appears to be next on the list, having failed to impress the Old Trafford hierarchy since arriving in 2020. The 22-year-old has appeared just 25 times for the Premier League giants and is yet to find the back of the net for the club.

Most of his time has been spent away on loan, so United have decided to cash in on his this summer. They have agreed a €6 million fee with the Greek side and have decided to include a sell-on clause in the deal.

The Uruguayan has signed a long-term contract with Panathinaikos, and only an official confirmation is pending.

Red Devils retain interest in Manuel Ugarte, says Fabrizio Romano

Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United remain in the race to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils have identified the Uruguayan midfielder as a priority target early this summer and have reportedly agreed personal terms with the player's camp.

However, convincing Paris Saint-Germain hasn't been a walk in the park. The Parisians are ready to let the 23-year-old leave but are demanding a massive fee for his signature. Talks have stalled, and recent reports suggest that the Premier League giants have moved on to alternate targets.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that Manchester United remain interested in Ugarte.

"Yeah, they want to sign a new midfielder, for sure, that's the idea. But as always, the outgoings are always very important.

"So, for example, yes, they signed Mazraoui and De Ligt, but they needed at least one outgoing, and it was actually Wan-Bissaka to West Ham," said Romano.

He continued:

"So they always need financial financial play, to have a kind of balance. The interest in Ugarte remains 100% and the interest from Ugarte to Manchester United's project remains, because they agreed on personal terms almost three or four weeks ago."

Ugarte only joined PSG from Sporting last summer but has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Luis Enrique.

