Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Bayern Munich duo; Facundo Pellistri set to leave, and more - January 24, 2024

Manchester United take on Newport County on Sunday (January 28) in the FA Cup fourth round. Erik ten Hag’s team are coming off a 2-2 Premier League home draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in two Bayern Munich players. Elsewhere, attacker Facundo Pellistri is all set to leave Old Trafford on loan this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 24, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Bayern Munich duo

Matthijs de Ligt has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in loan moves for Matthijs de Ligt and Eric Choupo-Moting, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils are unlikely to invest heavily in January and are exploring the loan route to improve their squad. Ten Hag’s team have suffered due to an underperforming backline, and De Ligt could be an option to shore up the defence.

The Dutch defender hasn’t lived up to expectations at Bayern Munich and is no longer first-choice under Thomas Tuchel. This season, the 24-year-old has registered 24 outings across competitions, starting eight. He could be willing to leave in search of regular football, and the Premier League giants are ready to offer him an escape route.

Meanwhile, Choupo-Moting is only a squad option for the Bavarians and is behind Harry Kane in the pecking order. The Cameroonian international could help deal with the striker crisis at Manchester United, especially with Anthony Martial reportedly out till April.

Facundo Pellistri set to leave Old Trafford

Facundo Pellistri could leave Old Trafford this month.

Facundo Pellistri is set to join Granada on loan till the end of the season, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguayan forward has failed to break into the first team at Manchester United since arriving in 2020. His situation has shown no signs of improving under Ten Hag, who is yet to put his trust on the player.

Pellistri has struggled for game time this season, registering one assist in 14 appearances, starting thrice Granada are offering him a chance at regular football. Talks between the two clubs have progressed well, and a deal is expected to see the light of day before the end of the month. The 22-year-old is ready to move to Andalusia to get his career back on track.

Former player advises Red Devils to sign Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema could be on the move this month.

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince has advised the club to sign Karim Benzema.

The French forward left Real Madrid last summer to join Al-Ittihad but is heavily linked with a move back to Europe this month. The Red Devils are searching for a proven No.9 and have been linked with Benzema recently.

Speaking to instantcasino.com, Ince said that the 36-year-old’s arrival would lift the mood at the club.

“If Manchester United can get Karim Benzema, then you’re taking him all day long. Signing Benzema would lift the whole club, including the fans.

"I don’t care if he’s 36. He’s a world-class player. It would be great if the club could get him. It would take a lot of pressure off Hojlund, and it could lift them into those top four places,” said Ince.

Ince added that Benzema could ease the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled to find his feet.

“He’s an out-and-out goalscorer – if he does leave the Saudi Pro League then there will be a few teams trying to sign him, that’s for sure.

"If Manchester United were to move for Benzema, it also takes the pressure off Rasmus Hojlund to a certain degree, who is still a young striker who would prefer to have a senior player to look up to,” said Ince.

He continued:

“The pressure wouldn’t be on him to score every time he plays, and he can spend his time in training learning from one of the best. It would be a great bit of business for United if they could sign him, it really would.”

Benzema’s exorbitant wages could pose a problem in any potential move this month, though.