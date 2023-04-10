Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Benjamin Pavard, club not in talks for Brighton duo, and more - April 10, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie against Sevilla on Thursday (April 13) at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's team are on a two-game winning run.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are not in talks to sign a Brighton & Hove Albion duo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 10, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Benjamin Pavard

Benjamin Pavard could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Manchester United will turn to Benjamin Pavard if they fail in their pursuit of Jeremie Frimpong, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their right-back position this summer and have set their sights on Frimpong. The Dutch full-back has been a revelation for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering eight goals and nine assists in 37 games across competitions.

However, Bayern Munich are also interested in the 22-year-old and are already plotting to hijack Manchester United's move for Frimpong. If the Red Devils lose out to the Bavarians, they will target Pavard as an alternative. The versatile French defender can play as full-back and centre-back and could be a stellar addition to Ten Hag's team.

Red Devils not in talks for Brighton duo

Alexis Mac Allister could leave the Amex this summer.

Manchester United are not in talks to sign either Alexis Mac Allister or Moises Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Both players have turned heads with their recent performances for Brighton & Hove Albion. Mac Allister rose to prominence following a triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has been a regular for the Seagulls this season and was heavily courted by Arsenal in January. Both players are generating attention ahead of the summer, when clubs could line up for their signature.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Brighton are reluctant to let both of them leave.

"Both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have hopes of moving to a top, top club in the summer but Brighton are always strong when it comes to negotiating for their players, so they will definitely fight to keep at least one of them. Even though the pair are wanted by other clubs, at this stage, I am not aware of advanced talks with any, including Manchester United," wrote Romano.

The Red Devils are likely to sign a new midfielder at the end of the season, with Scott McTominay expected to leave.

Erik ten Hag unclear about summer budget

Erik ten Hag is unsure about Manchester United's budget for the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are expected to invest in the squad to aid in the Dutch manager's rebuilding exercise. Ten Hag has already tasted success this season but remains keen for further reinforcements.

A striker remains at the top of his priority list, while Manchester United are also looking to shore up their midfield. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Ten Hag is yet to understand if funds will be available to reinforce both positions.

"The Red Devils’ priority in the summer window remains signing a new striker. The problem is though that the budget is still unclear, so Erik Ten Hag does not know how much money may be left over for a midfielder," wrote Romano.

Ten Hag his eyes on Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen to address his striking conundrum, but neither player will come cheap.

Poll : 0 votes