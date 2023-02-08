Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Brian Brobbey; club decide not to appeal Casemiro suspension, and more - February 7, 2023

Manchester United will host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday (February 8) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men are third in the league, three points behind Manchester City in second.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Brian Brobbey. Elsewhere, Ten Hag has said that the club will not appeal Casemiro’s suspension. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 7, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Brian Brobbey

Brian Brobbey is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Brian Brobbey, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

Ten Hag remains keen to sign a new striker at the end of the season to continue his rebuilding exercise at Old Trafford. The Dutchman reportedly has his eyes on Victor Osimhen, while Harry Kane has also been a long-term target for the Red Devils.

✍️| The 5 attackers that Manchester United follows for the summer:



- Harry Kane

- Victor Osimhen

- Gonçalo Ramos

- Mohammed Kudus

- Brian Brobbey



Ten Hag also wants more depth for the No. 9 position, with neither Wout Weghorst nor Anthony Martial likely to hang around beyond the summer. The Dutch manager has worked with Brobbey before during their time together at Ajax.

The 21-year-old is highly rated by Ten Hag, who's now plotting a reunion at Old Trafford. Brobbey has amassed ten goals and two assists in 26 games across competitions this season for Ajax and could be a decent backup option at Old Trafford.

Red Devils decide not to appeal Casemiro suspension

Casemiro has hit the ground running since arriving at Old Trafford last summer.

Manchester United have decided not to appeal Casemiro’s red card, according to Ten Hag.

The Brazilian received his marching order against Crystal Palace after getting engaged in a scuffle and will face a three-game ban. There were initial reports that the Red Devils could appeal the decision, but an unsuccessful try would have extended the ban to four games.

Manchester United won 86% of their games during January in which Casemiro played. The only game they lost during January was when Casemiro was suspended.

How can United make up for his absence? 🤔



How can United make up for his absence? 🤔 Manchester United won 86% of their games during January in which Casemiro played. The only game they lost during January was when Casemiro was suspended.How can United make up for his absence? 🤔 https://t.co/IqWnAOfGJy

Speaking to the press, as cited by The Sports Bank, Ten Hag said that the club brieftly considered fighting the decision but added that he believes it would be a lost battle.

“We considered it (appealing), but still it’s, for me, not the right decision. I don’t think we have a chance in a legal process,” said Ten Hag.

Casemiro has appeared 30 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, scoring four goals and setting up five.

Dwight Yorke urges Fred and Scott McTominay to step up

Fred has done well in recent games for Manchester United.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has urged Fred and Scott McTominay to help the club deal with the absence of Casemiro.

The Brazilian midfielder moved to Old Trafford from Real Madrid last summer and has been indispensable for the Red Devils since then. However, he will now miss three games after receiving a straight red against Crystal Palace.

Speaking to Ladbrokes: Fanzone, as relayed by Caught Offside, Yorke said that the situation will test his former club’s squad strength.

“It (Casemiro’s suspension) will be a massive loss for them, but this is where the top teams are tested; you need players to come in and do the job while he’s out. For the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, their job right now is simple: they’ve got to stand up now, and earn their money. You’ve got to come in when the team needs you,” said Yorke.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Firing. Fred has now scored as many goals for Manchester United this season (4) as he scored in the 2018/19, 2019/20 & 2020/21 seasons combined.Firing. Fred has now scored as many goals for Manchester United this season (4) as he scored in the 2018/19, 2019/20 & 2020/21 seasons combined.Firing. 💥 https://t.co/rwQSjE774k

Yorke said that Ten Hag needs to build confidence in his fringe players and help them step up and deliver.

“Erik ten Hag needs to pull those players aside and just stress how much he needs them in Casemiro’s absence. That’s where you get team unity; when the boys sitting on the bench can come in and do a job, help the team,” said Yorke.

He continued:

“These fringe players have to stand up. … it’s why you have such big squads. You can’t rely on one player all season; there has to be depth in quality, otherwise what are you getting paid for? I hope the players recognise that, and I hope Ten Hag can trust his players. This is their moment. He needs them now.”

Fred has registered four goals and two assists from 29 games across competitions this season for Manchester United.

