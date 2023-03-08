Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Brighton midfielder; club interested in Adrien Rabiot, and more - March 7, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to bounce back from their demoralising defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday (March 5). Erik ten Hag’s team next face Real Betis in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday (March 9).

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that the Red Devils are monitoring a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are interested in Adrien Rabiot.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 7, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister (left) has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Alexis Mac Allister, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has become a household name after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 24-year-old has continued his good form with the Seagulls this season, prompting interest from clubs around the league.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that the Red Devils and Manchester City have the player on their wishlist.

“A slightly cheaper option from Brighton could be Mac Allister. Manchester City and Manchester United have discussed him internally, but nothing more than that at this point. Liverpool and Chelsea are ones to watch as well. Mac Allister is contracted until 2025 with an option to extend by one year,” wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“And off the back of him winning the World Cup with Argentina, we are seeing some pretty high figures flying around. Although Brighton don’t directly offer quotes to suitors for players they don’t plan to sell, insiders suggest £60m+ is what the Seagulls may expect. That’s quite a lot more than the numbers suitors have him valued at dating back to both January and before the World Cup, with valuations ranging from £27-35m.”

Jacobs pointed out that Mac Allister’s priority is playing regularly in the UEFA Champions League.

“I think that type of bid now would get laughed out the room. But as the World Cup hype wears off, and his contract runs down slightly, let’s see how Brighton react to incoming bids. Mac Allister, at this point I am told, will assess his options come summer,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Although he speaks glowingly about the Premier League, he is not against going to another European league. His priority is playing Champions League football regularly.”

Mac Allister has appeared 23 times across competitions for Brighton this season, registering eight goals and an assist.

Red Devils interested in Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Adrien Rabiot, according to Football Insider.

The French midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer. However, the Red Devils opted to bring in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. Rabiot ended up staying at Juventus but is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Premier League giants are now preparing to return for the player and will attempt to sign him on a Bosman move this summer.

However, the 27-year-old is also wanted at Manchester City, who believe he can be an ideal replacement for Ilkay Gundogan. The Frenchman is likely to demand a huge deal to join on a free transfer. He has registered seven goals and two assists in 29 games across competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

Alan Hutton backs Manchester United to sign Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham could return to the Premier League this summer

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Alan Hutton reckons Tammy Abraham would be a good fit at Manchester United. The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 and have set their eyes on Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane. Abraham has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hutton pointed out that the AS Roma striker will be a cheaper alternative for Manchester United to consider.

“I really like him. I worked with him at Aston Villa, so I’ve seen him up close and personal. Not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. On the training ground, he works so hard to improve daily. He could do so well at a team like Man United, where they’re so in need of a number nine like him,” said Hutton.

He added:

“He wouldn’t cost as much as Osimhen, and I think Tammy has got the right experience to fit in and do well at Old Trafford.”

Abraham has appeared 34 times for Roma this season, amassing seven goals and five assists.

