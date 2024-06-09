Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Bundesliga ace; club open to Sofyan Amrabat stay, and more - June 9, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for an eventful summer as new minority owners INEOS try to get the club back on track. Erik ten Hag's team finished a lowly eighth in the Premier League in the 2023-24 campaign but won the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are willing to keep on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat permanently.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 9, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Edmond Tapsoba

Edmond Tapsoba

Manchester United are planning to move for Edmond Tapsoba this summer, according to Manchester Evening News.

Trending

Erik ten Hag is looking for a new defender following Raphael Varane's departure . The Dutch manager wants a new face to partner Lisandro Martinez at the back, with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof's future also uncertain.

The Red Devils have apparently identified Jarrad Branthwaite as the ideal candidate for the job. The Englishman enjoyed an outstanding season with Everton, registering 41 appearances across competitions, all of which were starts.

His efforts have convinced Ten Hag, but prising the 21-year-old from Goodison Park could prove to be a challenge. The Toffees reportedly want £70-80 million to let him go, which is not a sum United are willing to pay.

If the Merseyside club refuse to budge from their valuation, the Red Devils will move on to alternative targets. Tapsoba has popped up on their radar after helping Bayer Leverkusen win a domestic double.

The 25-year-old registered 48 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga champions in the 2023-24 season, most of which were starts. His contract with Leverkusen runs till 2028, so he's likely to cost a decent fee too.

Red Devils open to Sofyan Amrabat stay

Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are willing to consider a permanent deal for Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to Manchester Evening News. The Moroccan midfielder arrived at Old Trafford from Fiorentina last summer with a big reputation but endured a mixed campaign.

Amrabat registered 30 appearances across competitions and largely failed to impress. The Premier League giants have a €20 million option to sign him permanently this summer. It was previously believed that the club would let him go, especially as they are already looking for a new midfielder this summer.

However, it now appears that the 26-year-old could end up staying with the Red Devils. Amrabat enjoyed a strong finish to the campaign, starting the last four games. He was outstanding against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, keeping Casemiro out of the starting XI.

With the Brazilian wanted in Saudi Arabia this summer, Manchester United could use the funds generated from Casemiro's sale to keep Amrabat.

Manchester United interested in Youssef En-Nesyri

Youssef En-Nesyri

Manchester United have set their sights on Youssef En-Nesyri, according to Spanish journalist Maximo de la Cruz Ramirez. The Moroccan striker enjoyed a productive 2023-24 campaign with Sevilla, scoring 20 goals and setting up three in 41 games across competitions.

The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 this summer to replace Anthony Martial, who has left as a free agent. En-Nesyri has emerged as an option, and his arrival could also help Rasmus Hojlund improve.

The 27-year-old's contract with the Spanish club runs till 2025, but he hasn't signed a new deal yet. He could be available for a reduced fee this summer, which would also suit the Premier League giants.