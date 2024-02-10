Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Dean Huijsen; club want Teun Koopmeiners, and more - February 10, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their visit to Villa Park on Sunday (February 11) to face Aston Villa in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth after 23 games, while their opponents are fourth.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Juventus defender Dean Huijsen. Elsewhere, the club have set their sights on Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 10, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Dean Huijsen

Manchester United are interested in Dean Huijsen, according to Tutto Juve. The Dutch defender is a rising star in European football and is on loan at AS Roma from Juventus.

Huijsen has appeared 18 times already this season, and his efforts have caught the attention of the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag is looking for defensive reinforcements and has apparently identified the 18-year-old as a target. Tottenham Hotspur also have their eyes on Huijsen, and the Premier League duo are reportedly ready to offer €30 million for his services.

Juventus' poor financial condition could tempt the club to sanction the Dutchman's departure, but the report notes that the Bianconeri want him to stay. The 18-year-old is under contract at Turin till 2027, so prising him away won't be easy.

Red Devils want Teun Koopmeiners

Teun Koopmeiners is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Teun Koopmeiners, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

The Dutch defensive midfielder has caught the eye with Atalanta this season, registering seven goals and four assists in 26 appearances across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Juventus, who are planning to secure his services this year.

However, the Red Devils are planning to usurp the Bianconeri in the race for the 25-year-old. The midfield remains an area of concern for Ten Hag, especially amid the uncertain futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Meanwhile, Sofyan Amrabat has been a disappointment so far, and his loan move is unlikely to be made permanent. Ten Hag wants to rope in Koopmeiners to address the situation. However, the Atalanta midfielder's contract expires in 2027, so he's likely to cost a sizeable fee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on his time at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a darling of the Old Trafford crowd.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has looked back fondly at his managerial stint with Manchester United.

The Norwegian took charge of the Red Devils in December 2018, initially as a caretaker manager, before he was handed the full-time job. Solskjaer's time at Old Trafford as a manager was marked with eye catching football, but lack of trophies and a poor run of results cost him the job in 2021.

Solskjaer is yet to take up his next assignment since parting ways with the Premier League giants. Speaking while on tour in India, as cited by HT, the Norwegian admitted that he's finally ready to return to management.

"I’ve got at least one club job in me. It has to be an interesting one, somewhere, an adventure, somewhere, I can be myself.

"No disrespect, but after you’ve managed Manchester United for three years, it’s like, where do you go? Yeah, of course, I want to feel that pressure again. You know, when you see the games, you miss it," said Solskjaer.

Solskjaer also said that he enjoyed being in charge of Manchester United, calling it as the best job in the world.

"It’s the best job in the world (managing Manchester United). You always want to manage against the best football people in the world. The Premier League is the best league in the world, the most difficult. I have been there for three years," said Solskjaer

He continued:

"Yes, it is a hard job. It’s an extraordinary job, but you’re the face of the biggest and best club in the world. You have to be ready all the time to be scrutinised. So, I enjoyed it, and I needed a break after I stepped away."

The Red Devils finished second and third in the league in Solskjaer's two full seasons and also reached the UEFA Europa League final in 2021.