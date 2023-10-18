Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Federico Dimarco; Harry Maguire backed to leave, October 18, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to test themselves at rock-bottom Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag has endured a shaky start to the campaign, losing four of eight league games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco. Elsewhere, centre-back Harry Maguire has been backed to leave Old Trafford in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 18, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Federico Dimarco

Federico Dimarco has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Federico Dimarco, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian left-back has been on fine form for Inter Milan recently. This season, he has one goal and three assists in nine appearances across competitions. His exploits have turned heads at Old Trafford

Ten Hag is in the marlet for a new left-back, despite having the likes of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Both players are currently injured, while their replacement Sergio Reguilon - signed on loan this summer - is also out with a knock.

Dimarco has been identified as an upgrade, and the Red Devils could secure his signature for €50 million. The player's contract with the Nerazzurri runs out in 2026.

Harry Maguire backed to leave

Harry Maguire could leave in January.

Harry Maguire could have a decision to make in January if he continues to struggle for game time at Old Trafford, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English defender has been a peripheral figure under Ten Hag, and his situation has failed to improve this season. Maguire has made just four appearances for Manchester United this season, and only two of them have been starts.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Maguire could be tempted to move in search of regular football ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany.

"This is going to be very, very interesting to see what happens with Maguire. He's had a few injuries, admittedly, but he's just not featured for United this season.

"So, come January, he may, as we said in the summer, have a decision to make himself, simply because there's a Euros at the end of the season," said Sheth.

He continued:

"If he wants to be involved in those Euros, you would think he will have to play a lot more than he is now, effectively next to nothing.

"And if that were to happen, I think United would have to go into the transfer window to bring in a central defender. But it's very different when you're talking about trying to get someone in, in the summer and January.”

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the 30-year-old recently, but a a move in the summer fell through due to disagreement on personal terms.

Anthony Martial likely to struggle for game time at Old Trafford

Anthony Martial's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Anthony Martial will be well advised to leave Manchester United, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The French forward has failed to established himself since arriving from Monaco in 2015. The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer for the No. 9 role, and Martial is now a backup option.

Jones told Give Me Sport out that the Frenchman could never be relied upon at Old Trafford.

"Now that Hojlund is establishing himself as Manchester United’s centre forward, there is even less clarity for Martial over how he is going to be part of the picture at Old Trafford.

"He joined in 2015, so it feels like a miracle he has survived this long given it has been a period that has been so unsettled and chaotic and that he has rarely been reliable," said Jones.

The journalist added that Martial still has enough football left in him, but it might not be with Manchester United.

"He’s only 27, so there’s still life for him in the game, but is that going to be at Manchester United? Not if he wants to feel a big part of it, in my opinion.

"I watched an interview the other day, where Martial was talking about what he hoped for in 2023, and he said he was keeping his goals to himself. Whatever they were, I’m pretty sure he would not have met them," said Jones.

He continued:

"He’s scored five times this calendar year and, in that time, Manchester United have gone out and spent more than £70million on a new striker in a bid to find a solution for regular goals.

"Most players would probably look to leave in these circumstances, but it’s difficult to fully understand what his ambition and drive is."

Martial has 89 goals and 54 assists in 307 games across competitions for the Red Devils.