Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Giorgio Scalvini; January move for Jean-Clair Todibo likely, and more - November 2, 2023

Manchester United suffered another setback on Wednesday (November 1) in the EFL Cup against Newcastle United. The Magpies ran riot at Old Trafford, registering a 3-0 win to knock Erik ten Hag's holders out of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini. Elsewhere, Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is unlikely to be available in the January transfer window.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 2, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United are interested in Giorgio Scalvini, according to Tutto Sport. The Italian defender has earned rave reviews with his performances for Atalanta recently, turning heads at Old Trafford. Ten Hag's team have struggled to keep out goals this season and are eyeing urgent defensive reinforcements.

Scalvini has emerged as an option ahead of the winter transfer window. Harry Maguire's future remains up in the air, while Victor Lindelof is also linked with a move away.

The 19-year-old Scalvini could be the solution, but the Red Devils face competition from Inter Milan for his signature. However, Manchester United have a cordial relationship with Atalanta following the purchase of Rasmus Hojlund this summer, which could work in their favour.

January move for Jean-Clair Todibo likely

Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Jean-Claire Todibo in January, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

The French defender was a target for the Red Devils in the summer, as a possible replacement for Harry Maguire. However, with the Englishman staying at the club, a move for the 23-year-old Todibo didn't materialise

Todibo has also been touted as a possible successor for Raphael Varane. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Varane could be a mentor for the Nice defender at Old Trafford.

"Jean-Clair Todibo is known to be one of the names on Manchester United’s list of centre-back targets for 2024, and it would be interesting to see what kind of impact that would have on Raphael Varane.

"The former Real Madrid man turns 31 later this season, but I don’t think Todibo would necessarily be arriving as a long-term successor to his fellow Frenchman. I think, if anything, Varane could be a good figure to have around to help someone like Todibo settle in," wrote Johnson.

Johnson believes Todibo would cost €50 million and added that lot of big clubs in Europe are eyeing the player at the moment.

“I don’t see a move happening in January, but a summer move could be on the cards, depending on the season pans out for Nice … Still, there’s no doubt Todibo is a coveted prospect at this moment in time, not just from United but from a number of other big clubs around Europe.

"Top clubs have been looking at him, and he’s someone who now seems ready for that sort of move," wrote Johnson.

Manchester United have looked fragile at the back this season, letting in 26 goals in 15 games across competitions.

Wes Brown wants Erik ten Hag to stay

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has urged the club not to sack Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager has been under tremendous pressure recently following a poor start to the new season. The Red Devils have lost eight of their 15 games across competitions so far, including five in the league.

However, Brown told Ladbrokes Fanzone that Ten Hag still has the support of his players.

"I do think the players are still behind Ten Hag. Every manager is different. I mean I only had one manager until I went to Sunderland, and then I had eight in five years.

"It is about getting the right attitude with the manager and knowing what he really wants and understanding him properly," said Brown.

He continued:

“I think Ten Hag is strict when he needs to be, and now they just need to follow his direction. I don’t want him to lose his job.

"We have had big big managers here before after Sir Alex Ferguson, and no one has quite got it right. So its not the manager that needs changing but the mentality.”

Manchester United next face Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday (November 4).