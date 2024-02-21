Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Harry Kane, club make Michael Olise decision, and more - February 21, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 25 games, five points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa. Erik ten Hag's men next face Fulham at home on Saturday, February 24.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are reportedly planning to bring Harry Kane back to England. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have come to a decision regarding their pursuit of Michael Olise.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from February 21, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Harry Kane

Harry Kane has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are willing to bring Harry Kane back to the Premier League, according to Football Transfers. The report adds that the Red Devils wanted the Englishman last summer before he left Tottenham Hotspur to join Bayern Munich.

Kane has hit the ground running at the Allianz Arena, registering 29 goals and eight assists from 30 outings across competitions. However, with the Bavarians struggling this season, there's a lot of speculation regarding the 30-year-old's future.

Manchester United remain on the hunt for attacking reinforcements and are ready to reignite their interest in Kane, should he seek a move this summer. His contract with Bayern expires in 2027.

Red Devils make Michael Olise decision

Michael Olise is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are completely convinced by Michael Olise, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward has been quite impressive for Crystal Palace this season, despite missing much of the season with an injury. Olise has appeared 11 times across competitions this campaign, registering six goals and three assists.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Red Devils are yet to decide on other targets.

"The only, as far as I'm aware, categorical and endorsed target, if you'd like, for the summer from the current regime and the new Ratcliffe-led ownership, is Michael Olise at Crystal Palace. Everything else is up in the air," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"So INEOS are thinking more about broad positions, and the striker is one of them, for example, and they're looking at outgoings, which may help fund the window. And then from there, once the new recruitment team is built, we'll start to work out which ones of these other links are concrete."

A new defender could be on Erik ten Hag's agenda, amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Raphael Varane.

Brian Brobbey backed to move to Old Trafford

Brian Brobbey has admirers in the Premier League

Brian Brobbey could be on his way to Manchester United, according to Ajax insider Mike Verweij. The Dutch forward was linked with a move to Old Trafford last summer but ended up staying at Ajax. Brobbey has registered 18 goals and six assists from 31 outings across competitions this season.

However, with the Eredivisie side enduring a difficult campaign so far, the 22-year-old could be on the move at the end of the season. The Red Devils remain in the market for a new striker to share the workload with Rasmus Hojlund and Brobbey could be their man.

Speaking on the Kick Off podcast, Verweij insisted that the Dutchman has considerable interest from the Premier League.

"If Ajax continues to perform like this, it will be very attractive for Brobbey, especially after a good Euros, to go to the Premier League. You know that Manchester United, where Ten Hag wanted to sign him before, is following him and what you hear is that the top of the Premier League is keeping a close eye on him,” said Verweij.

Brobbey could be an able replacement for Anthony Martial at Old Trafford, with the Frenchman likely to leave as a free agent this summer.