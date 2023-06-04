Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing James Maddison; club advised to sign Mohammed Kudus, and more - June 4, 2023

Manchester United enjoyed a decent season under Erik ten Hag, finishing third in the Premier League. The Dutch manager also helped the club win the EFL Cup and took his team to the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are among the parties interested in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have been advised to sign Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 4, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing James Maddison

James Maddison could be on the move this summer.

Manchester United are interested in James Maddison, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is likely to be available in a cut-price deal this summer following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League. The Red Devils have had their eyes on the 26-year-old for a while and have a glorious opportunity to secure his services this year.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring Maddison.

"They know there will be competition, because now is a big opportunity I would say on the market to sign Maddison, now that they have been relegated.

"Newcastle will be there for Maddison, but they know there are other clubs informed, including Tottenham Hotspur and also including Manchester United. So it's not an easy one," said Romano.

Maddison could be a superb cover for Bruno Fernandes in Ten Hag’s setup.

Red Devils advised to sign Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has been in red-hot form recently.

Journalist Dean Jones has advised Manchester United to sign Mohammed Kudus this summer.

The Ghanaian international has been a revelation for Ajax recently, and that trend continued this season. The 22-year-old amassed 18 goals and six assists in 42 appearances across competitions.

The Red Devils are expected to upgrade their squad this summer and have been linked with a move for Kudus. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Ghanaian will be a great value for money for the Red Devils

"It’s so difficult to guess how United’s transfer search ends because of all the different layers to it. One thing I would say is that right now, in terms of options, Mohammed Kudus probably holds the best value of any creative players they have looked at," said Jones.

He continued:

“A deal for him will cost in the region of £40m. That is much less than anyone else they are looking at, whether in terms of attacking midfielders or actual forwards. There’s a versatility and adaptability to his game that United staff like."

Ten Hag is well aware of the player’s abilities, having worked together at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Erik ten Hag admits that David de Gea must improve

David de Gea’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Erik ten Hag has admitted that David de Gea needs to improve. The Spanish goalkeeper won the Premier League Golden Glove this season but has divided opinion among fans.

His lack of ball-playing abilities has made him a liability in Ten Hag’s tactics. There have been widespread calls urging Manchester United to replace the 32-year-old this summer. However, the Dutch manager has always backed the player.

Speaking after the FA Cup final defeat on Saturday, Ten Hag said that De Gea has been fabulous this season.

"In this moment, I don't want to talk about such issues of criticism because we all played a great season - including David de Gea. He played a fantastic season. Say it like this: we are in the right direction.

"But there are occasions in the game, issues in the game, we have to improve, definitely, if we want to make the next step and win trophies," said Ten Hag.

De Gea’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the month, but he's yet to sign an extension.

