Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite, Marcus Rashford wants to stay, and more - March 9, 2024

Manchester United welcome Everton to Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, March 9. Erik ten Hag will be determined to pick up a win against the Toffees to bolster his chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Jarrad Branthwaite. Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford wants to stay with the Premier League giants.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from March 9, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are confident of securing a move for Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to The Mirror.

The English defender has been in fine form for Everton this season, appearing 30 times across competitions, all of which have been starts. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with a new defender one of the priorities of the summer.

The Red Devils are yet to tie Raphael Varane down to a new deal, with the Frenchman in the final six months of his contract. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof's future also remains uncertain, while Jonny Evans is not a long-term option.

Erik ten Hag wants to rope in a new name to stabilize his backline and Branthwaite is on his wish list. The Toffees are experiencing financial difficulties and could be open to the Englishman's departure at the end of this season.

Marcus Rashford wants to stay

Marcus Rashford's future remains subject to speculation

Marcus Rashford has no desire to leave Manchester United at the moment, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

Recent reports suggested that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have their eyes on the Englishman as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe. Rashford's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air following an indifferent season, where he has registered just six goals and six assists in 33 games.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs insisted that Rashford may have to adjust himself better to Erik ten Hag's tactics, provided the manager stays at the club.

"I think that there are quite a few moving parts. The biggest one is that, ultimately, things will settle under Ratcliffe and INEOS. Rashford will understand whether ten Hag is still his manager and where Manchester United are at the end of the season, along with where his form is at," said Jacobs.

"He will have a clear vision over the off-season as he looks to get back to his best and, if ten Hag stays, develop an evolving and stronger relationship. I'm not in any way implying that it is weak, irrepairable or broken, but he will have to develop that if ten Hag is the manager for the long-term future at Manchester United. Of course, if that manager changes, you have to set the tone with a new manager as well," he added.

Jacobs further stated that Rashford signed a new deal with the Red Devils last summer because he wants to stay at the club.

"There are a lot of unknowns for Marcus Rashford, but the only real known thing at this stage is that he is committed to the club. He wants to stay, and that is why he signed a new long-term deal," said Jacobs.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and has already racked up close to 400 appearances for the senior side.

Former player urges Red Devils to appoint Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi could be a wanted man this summer

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Manchester United to appoint Roberto De Zerbi as Erik ten Hag's replacement.

The Dutch manager is feeling the heat at Old Trafford after a series of poor results this season. De Zerbi, meanwhile, has massively improved Brighton & Hove Albion since taking charge in 2022.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Collymore insisted that the Italian is the perfect candidate to lead the Red Devils.

"That club needs a certain type of manager, and while there are some suitable candidates out there, for me, there is one clear favourite for the job. Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi to Manchester United? — Absolutely! I know the Seagulls’ recent results haven’t been anywhere near good enough but take nothing away from De Zerbi," said Collymore.

"He is a world-class coach but his personality and man-management skills also make him an ideal candidate. He would not mess around there. He’d come in, make it known from day one who is in charge and he’d ensure every player there follows his every word, and if they don’t, he’d be ruthless enough to cut them loose, regardless of who they are,” he added.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave the Allianz Arena this summer, is reportedly eyeing the Old Trafford job as well.