Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Jeremie Frimpong; club not in talks for Matthijs de Ligt, and more - February 14, 2024

Manchester United travel to Kenilworth Road on Sunday (February 18) to face Luton Town in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth after 24 games, six points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (47).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are not in talks to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 14, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United are interested in Jeremie Frimpong, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Dutch right-back has been in sizzling form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering eight goals and 10 assists in 27 outings across competitions. Frimpong's efforts have apparently convinced Ten Hag and the Red Devils to plan a move for him this summer.

Ten Hag has Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot for the role. While the Portuguese has gone from strength to strength this season, Wan-Bissaka has struggled with fitness and form.

The Englishman's future remains subject to speculation, so Ten Hag wants Frimpong as his replacement. The player's contract with Leverkusen runs till 2028, so Manchester United may have to pay a premium to prise him away.

Red Devils not in talks for Matthijs de Ligt, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Matthijs de Ligt, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch defender is apparently unsettled at Bayern Munich after dropping down the pecking order under manager Thomas Tuchel. He has appeared 16 times across competitions this season, with injuries and competition for places hurting his chances.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender ahead of the summer and are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old. With Raphael Varane in the final six months of his contract, De Ligt's name has emerged as a possible replacement.

Football Transfers named Manchester United as the frontrunners in the race for the Dutchman, but in his column for Caught Offside, Romano refuted those claims.

"Matthijs de Ligt remains a player to watch for this summer. There have been rumours linking him with Man United but that’s an obvious link to make as he has a good connection with Erik ten Hag going back to their Ajax days, but, guys, there’s nothing in this so far,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Man United’s business in the summer transfer market will depend on the new director of football. We are still waiting for an announcement on that, so it’s too early to say or speculate on whether the Red Devils will make a move for De Ligt.”

De Ligt played under Ten Hag during their time together at Ajax.

Anthony Martial wanted in Ligue 1

Anthony Martial's time at Old Trafford is coming to an end.

Anthony Martial is being eyed by Monaco and Marseille, according to Todofichajes. The French forward spent two years at Monaco before joining Manchester United in 2015 but never really lived up to the billing. His time at Old Trafford has been marred with injuries, and he's no longer first-choice under Ten Hag.

This season, Martial has two goals and as many assists in 19 outings across competitions. The 28-year-old will become a free agent in the summer but is unlikely to be handed a new deal.

The aforementioned Ligue 1 duo are attentive to the situation and want to sign the player on Bosman move.