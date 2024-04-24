Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Jhon Lucumi, club unconvinced by Ivan Toney, and more - April 24, 2024

Manchester United host Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday, April 24, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men are seventh in the league table after 32 games and cannot afford to drop points against the Blades.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Jhon Lucumi. Elsewhere, the English giants are not entirely convinced by Ivan Toney.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from April 24, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Jhon Lucumi

Jhon Lucumi has turned heads at Old Trafford

Manchester United have set their sights on Jhon Lucumi, according to Claro Sports. The Colombian defender has impressed with Bologna this season, registering 26 appearances across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with a new defender being a priority this summer. Raphael Varane could be on his way out come summer, while Harry Maguire's future remains up in the air.

The Red Devils have struggled defensively this season, conceding 74 goals in 45 games. They are keen to add reinforcements this summer and have Lucumi on their agenda. The 25-year-old could be a cost-effective option for the role, but Manchester United will face competition from Juventus and Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Red Devils unconvinced by Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney could be on the move this summer

Manchester United have reservations regarding a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Premier League giants are expected to strengthen their faltering attack this summer and Toney has emerged as an option. The Englishman's contract with Brentford expires in 2025 and he is likely to take a step up in his career come summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea were previously linked with the 28-year-old but those rumours have dried out of late. Erik ten Hag wants a new No. 9 who can hit the ground running at Old Trafford. While Toney fits the bill, his £250,000 per week wage demand has reportedly forced the Red Devils to look elsewhere.

Toney returned to action for the Bees in January after serving an eight-month ban due to a betting scandal. He has since scored four goals and set up one more from 13 outings across competitions.

No frontrunner to replace Erik ten Hag, says Fabrizio Romano

There are no clear favorites to replace manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch manager is reportedly under tremendous pressure at Old Trafford on the back of a disappointing season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano insisted that it was too early to name possible replacements for Ten Hag.

“[Julian] Nagelsmann was at the top of the list at Bayern to replace Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season [prior to his decision to stay with Germany], and so I don’t think any names are concrete at this stage," said Romano.

He continued:

"The situation obviously could change as soon as INEOS make a decision on Erik ten Hag. But at the moment, the situation is still quiet. It’s even difficult to mention a front-runner, because we are not at that stage of the story.”

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane have also been linked with the Premier League giants.