Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Jonathan David; Jadon Sancho close to Borussia Dortmund return, and more - January 9, 2024

Manchester United secured a comfortable 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic on Monday (January 8) in the FA Cup third round. Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes found the back of the net to mark a fruitful night for Erik ten Hag's team.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Lille striker Jonathan David. Elsewhere, attacker Jadon Sancho is edging closer to a temporary return to Signal Iduna Park.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 9, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Jonathan David

Jonathan David has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Jonathan David, according to Football Transfers.

Erik ten Hag's team have struggled in front of goal this season, and a new No. 9 is an urgent need. David has emerged as a target recently, following his steady rise with Lille. The 23-year-old has amassed 10 goals and six assists in 24 outings across competitions this season.

Ten Hag brought in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer, but the Danish striker is yet to fully live up to his potential. Meanwhile, there remains an uncertainty surrounding Anthony Martial's future.

David could help sort out matters, so the Red Devils are planning to prise him away this year. The Canadian is likely to cost £34 million and is also wanted by Aston Villa, though.

Jadon Sancho close to Borussia Dortmund return, says Fabrizio Romano

Jadon Sancho heading back to the Bundesliga.

Jadon Sancho is closing in on a reunion with Borussia Dortmund, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward is a peripheral figure at Manchester United after a public fallout with Ten Hag. The Dutch manager has banished him from the first team, and there appears to be no way back for Sancho.

Dortmund have seemingly provided a temporay escape route for their former player. The 23-year-old enjoyed a superb stint with the Bundesliga club before his move to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021.

Dortmund are in talks with the Red Devils to facilitate a loan deal, and an agreement appears to be close. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the Premier League giants will receive €4-5 million in loan fees for Sancho.

"With the player, everything has been fine since last week. He wants to go to Borussia Dortmund as soon as possible, and the two clubs are discussing the final details of the move," said Romano.

He continued:

"I think, from what I'm hearing today, Manchester United will get a package around €4million or €5million between the loan fee and salary coverage.

"The player is already okay with making the move, so it's just about the final details, and, then, Jadon Sancho will finally travel and join Borussia Dortmund."

The Englishman hasn't played for Manchester United since August last year.

Red Devils not in talks to sign Oscar Zambrano, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Oscar Zambrano, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is an emerging talent in South American football and has been compared with Moises Caicedo recently. Zambrano has been impressive for LDU Quito, and El Futbolero has spoken of the Red Devils' interest in him.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Bournemouth are the only club in negotiations for Zambrano.

"There have been some rumours about Manchester United being interested in Oscar Zambrano, who has been described as the ‘next Moises Caicedo’.

"My information is that Bournemouth offered $5.5m to LDU Quito to sign Zambrano and negotiations continue. There are also other clubs, but I’m not aware of more official bids so far. Bournemouth are really pushing, but the race is still open now. We will see," wrote Romano.

The Ecuadorian could be an eventual replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford.