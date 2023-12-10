Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Jonathan Tah, club want £50m for Jadon Sancho, and more - December 10, 2023

Manchester United suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (December 9) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men have now lost seven of their 16 games in the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Jonathan Tah. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are willing to let Jadon Sancho leave for £50m.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from December 10, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in Jonathan Tah, according to Kicker. The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for a new defender in 2024. Erik ten Hag has seen his team struggle to keep clean sheets this season. The club have let in 21 goals in 16 league games this season.

With Raphael Varane linked with an exit and Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof also staring at uncertain futures, a new defender is now an urgent need. Tah has popped up on Erik ten Hag's radar following a series of impressive outings for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old has appeared 20 times across competitions this season, scoring four goals. Manchester United want him at Old Trafford, but will face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for the player's services.

Red Devils want £50m for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is likely to leave Old Trafford in January

Manchester United are ready to let Jadon Sancho go for £50m, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English forward is a forgotten man at Old Trafford after being banished from the first team squad due to a disciplinary issue. Juventus have been linked with a move for the player of late by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs insisted that the Bianconeri do not have the finances to fund the move.

“I think the Juventus consideration for Sancho always had a financial constraint to it. When they made the inquiry for Sancho, it was with the view to a loan, at least originally," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Of course, from there, you can always discuss options or obligations, but it was with a loan originally and the hope, even though it never got particularly advanced, or hasn't to date, was that United might support by paying a proportion of the wages, and that would make it more viable for Juventus who of course, have their own financial problems."

Jacobs added that the Red Devils are keeping their options open as they look to offload Sancho.

“Manchester United are aware that there will be other interest in Sancho and therefore are keeping their options open. If it is to have an obligation, or if it turns into a purchase option, or if Manchester United push for an outright sale, things become out of Juventus’ price range, because Manchester United are looking for somewhere in the region of £50 million which is the same figure that was quoted to Al-Ettifaq when they made an offer at the back end of the last window," said Jacobs.

He concluded:

“That number makes it very difficult for Juventus, or any of the Italian clubs to make a move. So it'll be a case of whether Manchester United get that offer and perhaps they're still waiting to see if they do. Or if there's going to have to be some compromise.”

The 23-year-old has had a disappointing time at United since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Manchester United unlikely to keep Sergio Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon arrived at Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United are unlikely to tie Sergio Reguilon down to a permanent deal, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Spanish full-back arrived on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur this summer to cover for Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who were struggling with lengthy injury problems. He has done well so far, but might not be considered for a permanent stay.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, however, Jones admitted that Reguilon will have ample time to force a change of heart at Old Trafford.

"For Reguilon, I think this is a case of wait and see at this stage. I presume that ties will be cut at the end of the season and United will look elsewhere to strengthen. But, of course, there is still so long left in this season. Over half the Premier League campaign to go. There's time for that to turn around. I think anything's possible and for Reguilon, if he wants to become a Manchester United player long-term, then there's going to be the opportunity," said Jones.

Reguilon has appeared ten times across competitions for the Red Devils so far this season, seven of which have been starts.