Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Karim Benzema; club in talks for Raphael Varane extension, and more - January 14, 2024

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Sunday (January 14) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men are seventh in the standings after 21 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are in talks with United centre-back Raphael Varane regarding a contract extension.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 14, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Karim Benzema, according to Fichajes. The French forward left Real Madrid last summer to join Al-Ittihad. However, he's apparently unsettled at the Saudi club. The Red Devils are looking for a new striker this month following the struggles of their current crop.

Manager Erik ten Hag brought in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for the No. 9 role, but the Danish striker has failed to get going. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial is in the final six months of his contract and is expected to leave. Ten Hag wants an established face to spearhead his attack and has his eyes on Benzema.

The 36-year-old enjoyed tremendous success with Los Blancos and is still going strong. He could be available this month, and Manchester United are hoping to prise him away. However, they face competition from Real Madrid for his services.

Red Devils in talks for Raphael Varane extension

Raphael Varane's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Manchester United are in talks to extend Raphael Varane's stay at Old Trafford, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender's contract runs out at the end of the season, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year. Varane has dropped down the pecking order this season, appearing 17 times across competitions, starting 12.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are hoping to tie the 30-year-old down to a reduced contract.

“They are discussing a new contract with Varane because they are not activating the clause as they don't want to continue on the same wages. So, they want to change the situation regarding Varane's salary as it’s considered too expensive.

"So, it's not to disrespect the player. It’s just because they want to change their salary structure, so they're discussing it with Varane, as ten Hag says. But, for Man Utd, it's crucial to go for a completely different salary," said Romano.

Ten Hag has preferred to use Harry Maguire ahead of Varane this season.

Graham Potter an option to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, says journalist

Graham Potter is yet to take up his next assignment.

Graham Potter could be an option to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch manager is under pressure at Manchester United following a poor season The Red Devils have been inconsistent under Ten Hag and are eight points away from Arsenal in fourth place, having played a game more.

Unless the results improve, new minority owners INEOS could consider a change in management. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Potter's name will be doing the rounds behind the scenes.

"I do think Graham Potter could be a potential manager. Do I think it's a great idea? Probably not. Do I think it's possible? I do, yeah. I think that part of the reason for that is you kind of have to track these things across how the future might pan out, and if you look at INEOS right now and who they're talking to in terms of taking over and helping them with a sporting picture, the people who they are talking to highly regard Graham Potter," said Jones.

He continued:

"Say it was Dan Ashworth, for example, if you're going to start speaking to Dan Ashworth about potential managers to bring into the club or people that he thinks could be a good fit across any Premier League club, if you're just even having a vague conversation, Potter's name would come up in that conversation. And he would be spoken about positively."

Potter is yet to take up his next assignment since getting sacked from the Chelsea job in April last year.