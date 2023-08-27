Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Marc Cucurella; West Ham reignite Harry Maguire interest, and more - August 27, 2023

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 3-2 comeback Premier League win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 26). Goals from Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes helped Erik ten Hag’s team recover from 2-0 down inside five minutes.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set their sights on Chelsea's wantaway midfielder Marc Cucurella. Elsewhere, West Ham United have reignited their interest in United defender Harry Maguire.

On that note, here's a look at the jey Manchester United transfer stories as on August 27, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Marc Cucurella, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils suffered a huge setback last week when Luke Shaw picked up an injury that's likely to keep him out of action for around two months. Ten Hag is keen to bring in a replacement for the Englishman before the end of the summer and has his sights on Cucurella.

The Spaniard is surplus to requirements at Chelsea and is likely to be offloaded this year. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United have enquired about the 25-year-old.

“Man United manager Erik ten Hag received a blow this week regarding the injury news of Luke Shaw but the club are in the market for a new left-back.

"United have had contact with three/four players as they look for a last-minute deal over the final week of the transfer window. Discussions are taking place,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“One player Man United have enquired about is Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

"There is a chance that the player will leave Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts, and United are one club interested, although there is nothing concrete yet.”

Cucurella has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge and could look to leave in search of a fresh start elsewhere.

West Ham United reignite Harry Maguire interest

Harry Maguire has the option to move to London this summer.

West Ham United are planning to rekindle their interest in Harry Maguire, according to The Sun.

The English defender is no longer first-choice under Ten Hag, who is happy to let Maguire go. The 30-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the London Stadium earlier this summer. Manchester United reportedly accepted a £30 million bid to see him off, while the player also agreed a four-year deal with the Hammers.

However, the transfer failed to materialise, as Maguire wanted a significant payoff from the Red Devils to leave, which the club were reluctant to offer. West Ham have now returned to the table and reopened talks with the Englishman to get a deal across the line.

Maguire will be guaranteed game time if he moves to London, which could be a vital factor in determining the outcome of the saga.

Sofyan Amrabat waiting for Red Devils

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat is waiting for Manchester United this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan midfielder is expected to leave Fiorentina in the coming days, and the Red Devils have made him a priority target. However, the Premier League giants have to offload players to fund a move.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Manchester United are yet to submit a bid for the 27-year-old.

“As I have already told you, Sofyan Amrabat is waiting for Man United and will do his best to make the move happen before the transfer window shuts.

"United have yet to make a formal bid for the player, and that needs to happen for the deal to progress – Fiorentina are expecting them to make a move soon,” wrote Romano.

Romano also provided an update on Donny van de Beek, who's expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

“As for Donny van de Beek, the Dutch midfielder remains on Real Sociedad’s list, but they can only proceed with a loan deal, which is why there’s still no agreement regarding the player’s future.

"Sources feel other clubs could still enter the race next week for Donny as Man United try to move him on,” wrote Romano.

The Dutchman’s departure could open up the door for Amrabat to arrive at the club.