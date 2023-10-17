Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Marc Guehi; club not in Kylian Mbappe talks, and more - October 17, 2023

Manchester United take on rock-bottom Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday (October 21) in the Premier League. United manager Erik ten Hag's side have won only four of their eight league games, losing four.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are not in talks to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 17, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have identified Marc Guehi as an option ahead of the winter transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Crystal Palace recently, and his efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford. Ten Hag remains in the market for a new centerback amid the injury concerns of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

With Harry Maguire also linked with an exit, the Red Devils have set their sights on Guehi. The Englishman has been an omnipresent figure for the Eagles this season, and his ability on the ball makes him an ideal option for Ten Hag.

However, the 23-year-old is under contract till 2026, so prising him away from Selhurst Park won’t be easy. Manchester United are also likely to face competition from Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United for his signature.

Red Devils not in Kylian Mbappe talks

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently.

There was nothing concrete between Manchester United and Kylian Mbappe in recent days, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman was touted as a target for the Red Devils had Sheikh Jassim secured ownership of the club. With the Qatari group withdrawing their pursuit of the Premier League giants, fans were left ruing a missed opportunity to see the 24-year-old at Old Trafford.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there’s no confirmation that Mbappe was on Sheikh Jassim’s wishlist.

“I can also say that, despite links with Kylian Mbappe, it’s normal to have rumours like this when new owners could be coming in, but there was nothing concrete,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“For one thing, the takeover was never that close. Mbappe was also very clear in the summer that he wanted to stay at PSG for at least one more season.

"Still, I can say that Sheikh Jassim wanted to make a star signing in the summer, though I have no confirmation that Mbappe was on his list.”

Romano also provided an update on Mbappe’s future, adding that he's yet to make a decision on his next move.

“Despite what’s been reported elsewhere, I have no news at all on Mbappe and an imminent contract offer from PSG. It seems pretty obvious that PSG have been offering him a new deal for a long time.

"They spent years insisting on extending the contract, so it’s on Mbappe now, not on PSG. And there’s no update yet on Mbappe’s side, we will see in the next weeks/months,” wrote Romano.

Even if the Frenchman ends up leaving Paris Saint-Germain, he's almost certain to end up at Real Madrid.

Erik ten Hag backed to bench Casemiro

Casemiro has shown signs of regression this season.

Casemiro could see his game time at Manchester United reduced in the coming days, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Brazilian midfielder has been a shadow of himself this season, but he has registered four goals and an assist for the Red Devils. However, with Scott McTominay impressing before the international break and Sofyan Amrabat also in the squad, Ten Hag is no longer short of options.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs added that both McTominay and Amrabat could be handed an extended run in midfield unless Casemiro improves.

“I think McTominay deserves a run in the side, not just because he scored two goals, but also because his form for Scotland has been sensational.

"With Amrabat, it's been tough for him to come into the side and another player that, even before he joined, had fans within the club and the fan base. However, he started playing in an unfamiliar left-back position and wasn't comfortable,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So, Ten Hag will be looking for a consistent partnership, and it wouldn't surprise me if Casemiro sees some diminished minutes to allow Ten Hag to chop and change and work out whether he can get a balance.”

Amrabat joined Manchester United from Fiorentina on a season-long loan this summer.