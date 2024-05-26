Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Marc Guehi; club want Amin Chiakha, and more - May 26, 2024

Manchester United registered a rousing end to their campaign by upsetting holders Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 25, at the Wembley. Erik ten Hag's team subsequently earned qualification for the UEFA Europa League the next season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi on their radar. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in FC Copenhagen youngster Amin Chiakha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 26, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi

Manchester United have identified Marc Guehi as an option to strengthen their backline this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT.

However, the report adds that the Red Devils will opt for the Crystal Palace defender only if they miss out on Jarrad Branthwaite. Ten Hag is eager to bring in a new defender to replace Raphael Varane, who will leave this summer.

Meanwhile, there remain doubts regarding the futures of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, while Jonny Evans is out of contract this summer. Manchester United want to rope in Branthwaite to address the situation but are aware that prising him away from Everton won't be easy. The Englishman has been outstanding this season for the Toffees and there's a long list of suitors lining up for his services.

Should they miss out on the 21-year-old, the Red Devils will shift their focus to Guehi. The 23-year-old has been a rock at the back for Palace this season and has all the attributes to be a hit at Old Trafford.

Red Devils want Amin Chiakha

Manchester United have set their sights on Copenhagen starlet Amin Chiakha, according to Tipsbladet.

The 18-year-old has been a revelation for the Danish club this season, registering 24 goals across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, and the club are pushing to secure his services this summer.

The Red Devils have a proven track record in grooming young talents and could help Chiakha hit a higher gear. However, they face competition from Manchester City in their efforts to secure the Danish forward.

Fabrizio Romano opens up on Erik ten Hag's future

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United haven't had a word with Erik ten Hag regarding his future yet, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch manager's position at Old Trafford remains under scrutiny following an underwhelming second season. His team were pegged with injuries and finished eighth in the Premier League.

However, Ten Hag bolstered his chances of staying in charge beyond the summer by winning the FA Cup on Saturday. Reports surfaced ahead of the game that the Dutchman would be sacked regardless of the game's outcome, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru added that Ten Hag was also unimpressed by the rumours about his future.

“Ten Hag was not happy with some of the media reports that he was already 100% out of Manchester United before even playing this game. He doesn’t understand how it’s possible to see rumours like this coming out before a cup final. It’s not respectful to his job," wrote Romano.

He added:

“But also the reality is that United never communicated anything to Ten Hag – they never informed him of any decision to sack him, there hasn’t been any formal process yet.

"Behind the scenes at United, there have been some meetings with representatives of some managers who wanted to understand what is the situation with Ten Hag, so although United have started some of the process to find a new coach, they never decided what to do with Ten Hag."

He concluded:

“It remains an open situation and let’s see what happens after this special afternoon at Wembley, but at the same time I can confirm that United had conversations with representatives of managers to explore a potential new era without Ten Hag at the club.”

Ten Hag has won a trophy in both seasons since taking charge of the Premier League giants in the summer of 2022.