Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not eyeing Marcus Rashford exit; Raphael Varane wants to stay, and more - March 16, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 17. Erik ten Hag are looking to win the competition for the first time since 2016.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have no desire to offload struggling attacker Marcus Rashford this summer. Elsewhere, centre-back Raphael Varane is eager to continue his stay with the Premier League giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 16, 2024:

Manchester United not eyeing Marcus Rashford exit

Marcus Rashford has struggled for form this season.

Erik ten Hag has said that Marcus Rashford remains part of plans at Manchester United.

The Englishman has been a shadow of his former self this season, registering just seven goals and six assists in 34 outings across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that Paris Saint-Germain have identified Rashford as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who could move to Real Madrid this summer.

However, speaking to the press as cited by Sky Sports, Ten Hag pointed out that the Red Devils recently extended the 26-year-old's stay at the club last summer.

"We didn’t re-sign him last season for four years (to a new contract) with the intention to sell him. No, he should be part of this project. It’s not a subject we talk about," said Ten Hag.

Rashford scored 30 goals and set up 11 in 56 games last season.

Raphael Varane wants to stay at Old Trafford

Raphael Varane's future remains up in the air.

Defender Raphael Varane is ready to retire at Manchester United, according to Todofichajes.

The Frenchman enters the final year of his contract this summer and remains linked with an exit. The Red Devils opted not to trigger a one-year extension in his deal, as they want to tie him down to a reduced contract. Varane reportedly earns £340,000 per week.

There's interest in the 30-year-old from Saudi Arabia, but he doesn't want to move to the Middle East. Varane previously expressed a willingness to return to Lens or Real Madrid to hang up his boots, but neither club are eyeing him right now. The Frenchman now wants to continue with the Premier League giants and is apparently willing to take a pay-cut to make it happen.

That will be good news for Manchester United, who could benefit with the 30-year-old's experience. Ten Hag wants a new defender this summer, and Varane could be a fabulous mentor for a young face as well.

Zinedine Zidane unlikely to take over at Red Devils, says journalist

Zinedine Zidane is yet to take up his next assignment.

Zinedine Zidane will not be enticed by the opportunity to take over at Manchester United this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils could look to replace Ten Hag this summer following an underwhelming second season. Multiple names have been cited for the role, including Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi and former Real Madrid manager Zidane.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that neither man will be keen to take charge of the Premier League giants.

"Simone Inzaghi is at the top of his game and has got Inter Milan to the top of the league. I don't know if he'd be willing to walk away from that to go to Man Utd right now. And in terms of Zidane, that one doesn't really make sense to me either.

"I think he will be wanting to coach elite players and go for the biggest trophies. I don't think it will appeal to him that much to fall into a side where half the team needs a confidence boost," said Jones.

He continued:

"You're going to have to be a little bit careful about the money you can spend. You're not in the Champions League. I just really don't see why he would want it at this moment in time when he didn't even want it a few years ago, when they had the chance to actually build something.

"I know he outlined back then it was possibly due to a lack of command of English, but I think there was more to it than that."

Manchester United have been linked with former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui as well.