Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Marcus Thuram; club advised to appoint Xabi Alonso, and more - December 4, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday (December 6) in the Premier League. The Red Devils are coming off a disappointing 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised to appoint Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as a replacement for current manager Erik ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 4, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is wanted at Old Trafford..

Manchester United are interested in Marcus Thuram, according to Calciomercato.

The French striker joined Inter Milan on a Bosman move this summer and has been in impressive form. Thuram has registered six goals and 10 assists in 19 appearances across competitions for the Nerazzurri, turning heads at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag remains keen to add a proven striker to his attack in 2024. Rasmus Hojlund arrived from Atalanta this summer but has failed to hit the ground running.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial’s future also remains up in the air. Thuram has emerged as a possible target for the Red Devils and could be available for €70 million. Liverpool also have their eyes on the 26-year-old.

Red Devils advised to appoint Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso has been very impressive since taking charge at the BayArena.

Former Sky Sports host Richard Keys reckons Xabi Alonso is the right man to get Manchester United back to the top.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult season under Ten Hag, losing 10 of their 21 games across competitions. The pressure is mounting on the Dutch manager, whose tactics have been questioned by fans and critics.

On beIN Sports, Keys said that it's now time to bid adieu to Ten Hag.

“What is the answer to what has happened at Manchester United? I thought about that a lot and here is my theory. I would thank the current coach for his time.

"If I couldn’t go out and get my top target immediately, I would then be threading water until I can,” said Keys.

Keys went on to name Alonso – currently in charge of Bayer Leverkusen – as the ideal candidate to take over the reins from Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

“But the man that I think that Manchester United should get. … United are no longer in a position where if top players become available, they are going to sign for United.

"They are just not going to sign for Manchester United anymore. They can’t go out and do what they once did and sign everybody else’s best player,” said Keys.

He concluded:

“In my view, Manchester United should go now to Leverkusen and they should say to Xabi Alonso: ‘We want you to come to Old Trafford. We will give you Saudi League money, and we will guarantee you five years’.

"Which is what Fergie had when he first went to Manchester United. ‘Whatever else happens, you have five years to sort this out for us’. And, he, for me, is the individual, the coach, the person that might just be able to get something going.”

Alonso’s Liverpool roots could also pose a problem to the deal.

Moreover, the Spaniard is wanted at Real Madrid following his impressive rise with Leverkusen, who are now leading the Bundesliga title race.

Manchester United not planning Antony exit

Antony has endured a difficult start to the season.

Manchester United are not planning to offload Antony, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward joined the club from Ajax last summer but has failed to live up to the billing. The Mirror have recently reported that the Red Devils are looking to use Antony to script a move for Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano rubbished those talks, adding that the club are ready to be patient with the 23-year-old.

"They know that it's going to take time. The season is still long and it's just two or three months into the season. So it will take some time. "Obviously, for Antony, the situation was complicated this summer, but now, he's returning to a normal situation,” said Romano.

He continued:

“So that's why I think for Antony it is going to take some time, but I'm told that they are not expecting him to go on loan to Flamengo or any of the solutions that we saw in the media and the same for the other players you mentioned (Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat)."

Antony has appeared 14 times across competitions this season, including nine starts, but is yet to make a goal contribution.