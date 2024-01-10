Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Michael Olise; 2 players close to Old Trafford exit, and more - January 10, 2024

Manchester United return to Premier League action on Sunday (January 14) in the Premier League, when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's team are eighth after 20 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise. Elsewhere, two players are close to leaving the English giants. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 10, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Michael Olise, says journalist

Michael Olise has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Michael Olise, says Alex Crook. The French forward has caught the eye with Crystal Palace recently but has suffered a hamstring injury this season.

Now back to full fitness, Olise has registered five goals and an assist in nine Premier League outings. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with manager Erik ten Hag keen to upgrade his attack.

Speaking to GIVEMSPORT, Crook pointed out that the Red Devils are moving away from their penchant of targeting Hollywood signings.

“I think Man Utd have been there and done that in terms of Hollywood signings, and it hasn’t worked out, so I think he’ll (Ratcliffe) just bide his time and maybe try to change the profile of the team.

"I think the Olise link is really interesting. There’s definite interest there. He’s a young player but proven in the Premier League, and that's a different type of player to what Man Utd have gone for in previous windows," said Crook.

Olise’s contract with the Eagles runs till 2027, so prising him away from Selhurst Park won’t be an easy affair.

Two players close to Old Trafford exit, says Fabrizio Romano

Jadon Sancho is close to leaving Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho and Hannibal Mejbri are close to leaving Manchester United this month, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The English forward is in talks to rejoin Borussia Dortmund, having been banished from the first team by Ten Hag for a public fallout.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Bundesliga side remain confident of completing a deal for their former player.

"This deal is a matter of time, the Sancho deal to Borussia Dortmund is progressing well and fast. We will see today/tomorrow but BVB remain optimistic. There are no issues from what I am hearing. It’s just time to be patient," wrote Romano.

Romano also said that Mejbri is scheduled to leave on loan this month, with Sevilla and Everton vying for his services.

"I think it’s an important week for Hannibal loan decision. Sevilla keep pushing to have him. They are favourites, but Everton want to try until the end. More contacts will follow in the next hours to make final decision," wrote Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to streamline their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Red Devils were not in race for Timo Werner, says Fabrizio Romano

Timo Werner joined Tottenham Hotspur in a temporary deal this week.

Manchester United never intended to move for Timo Werner despite holding talks with the player’s agent, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The German striker left RB Leipzig this week to join Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the rest of the season. With Ten Hag in the market for a new No. 9, the former Chelsea striker had been mentioned as a possible target.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that the Red Devils have had similar conversations with multiple players’ camps recently.

"To be honest, Manchester United never had the concrete negotiation with RB Leipzig. United had a discussion with Timo Werner's agent just to understand the conditions of the deal.

"How was the situation around Timo Werner for the January window, but Manchester United never decided to proceed for the proper negotiation for the transfer of Timo Werner,” said Romano.

He continued:

“So they had the same kind of discussion for example with the agents of Choupo-Moting, with the agents of Donyell Malen, with the agents of Serhou Guirassy. All players that could be available on the January transfer market with different conditions."

Ten Hag signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a reported £72 million deal last summer, but the 20-year-old has struggled to find his feet.