Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Miguel Gutierrez; club admire Kieran McKenna, and more - April 8, 2024

Manchester United only managed a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League. Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo were not enough to secure all three points for Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez. Elsewhere, Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has admirers at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 8, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Miguel Gutierrez

Manchester United are interested in Miguel Gutierrez, according to TEAMtalk. The Red Devils are searching for a new left-back this season amid Luke Shaw's continued struggles. The Englishman has appeared just 15 times across competitions this season, missing 25 games due to injuries.

The Premier League giants want to address the situation this summer and have set their sights on Gutierrez. The Spanish left-back has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Girona, registering one goal and six assists in 33 games across competitions.

However, Manchester United face competition from Real Madrid for the 22-year-old's services. Los Blancos also have a buy back clause in the player's contract, which they are apparently planning to exercise this summer.

Red Devils admire Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna has turned heads at Old Trafford.

Kieran McKenna has admirers at Manchester United, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Ipswich Town manager is a well-known figure at Old Trafford, thanks to his stint as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. McKenna took charge at Portman Road Stadium in 2021 and has been outstanding. With Erik ten Hag struggling this season, the Red Devils could consider the Northern Irishman as an option.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that McKenna is unlikely to leave the Blues this summer.

"With Kieran McKenna specifically, he's very much admired by the INEOS team, because he's doing a fantastic job at Ipswich. But there's no indication that he will leave Ipswich.

"If Ipswich go up, McKenna has every indication to stay. He's done a fantastic job and when you do a fantastic job, you get plaudits. That's really all it is at this point. In the long term, a lot of top clubs start monitoring young managers doing well, perhaps with a view to three, four or five years time," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"That's been the case with Ruben Amorim as well. Clubs were looking at him three or four years ago, knowing it would come to this point. That is what succession planning is. That's what a lot of top clubs are doing with McKenna.

"But my understanding is that McKenna wants to stay at Ipswich, and if Ipswich go up, he will stay at Ipswich. It would be probably too big a step up anyway for him to go from Ipswich to Manchester United this summer."

McKenna could help Ipswich Town return to the Premier League next season, with the club second in the Championship.

Jason Wilcox eager to move to Old Trafford

Jason Wilcox is keen to join Manchester United this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils are looking to usher in a new era under INEOS' leadership and are making multiple changes behind the scenes. A new technical director is high up on their agenda, and Wilcox, who is operating in that role for Southampton, has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Englishman has informed the Saints that he wants to leave:

“Manchester United want Jason Wilcox, Jason Wilcox wants Manchester United - it is as simple as that.

"Wilcox has told Southampton that he wants to leave to be the technical director, and it’s now just about compensation between the two clubs," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Otherwise, Wilcox will be forced to see out his notice period which is a year, and that is obviously the last thing that Manchester United want, especially given that it’s looking unlikely that Dan Ashworth will be able to influence this summer.

"The advantage if Southampton and Manchester United can agree a package for Wilcox is that he might well be able to influence this summer, and that will help with continuity.”

The Old Trafford outfit are also in talks to appoint Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth as their sporting director.