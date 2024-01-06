Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Oscar Zambrano, club open to Anthony Martial exit, and more - January 5, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic on Monday (January 8). Erik ten Hag’s men have endured a topsy-turvy season so far and will be desperate for a winning start to the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Oscar Zambrano. They are also ready to listen to offers for Anthony Martial this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from January 5, 2024.

Manchester United eyeing Oscar Zambrano

Manchester United are interested in Oscar Zambrano, according to El Futbolero. The Ecuadorian midfielder has caught the eye with LDU Quito since breaking into the first-team squad a couple of seasons ago. He is a rising star, and the Old Trafford hierarchy believe he has the potential to become the next Moises Caicedo.

The Chelsea star was offered to the Red Devils for a nominal fee a few summers ago, but the club opted not to sign him. That decision has come back to haunt them now. Erik ten Hag remains on the market for midfield reinforcement amid the uncertain future of Casemiro, and Zambrano has emerged as an option. Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion also have their eyes on the 19-year-old.

Red Devils open to Anthony Martial exit

Anthony Martial could be on his way out of Old Trafford this month

Manchester United are willing to offload Anthony Martial this month, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The French forward has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season following the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund form Atalanta. Martial has appeared 19 times across competitions this campaign, registering two goals and two assists.

However, he hasn’t managed to convince Erik ten Hag, who is willing to consider his departure in January. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth claimed that the Red Devils have no plans to trigger a one-year extension option in the player’s contract.

"This is an interesting one because he is into the final six months of his contract," he said. "Manchester United have got the option to trigger a one-year extension on his contract but, as it stands, there are no plans to do that on the current terms.”

He continued:

"With all of that in mind, if a suitable offer was to come in for Anthony Martial in January, we're told that Manchester United would consider that offer. We could potentially see Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial leaving Manchester United in this window."

Jadon Sancho close to Borussia Dortmund return

Jadon Sancho is all set to return to the Signal Iduna Park

Jadon Sancho is close to a return to Borussia Dortmund this month, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The English forward is at daggers drawn with Erik ten Hag following a social media controversy. Sancho remains banished from the first-team squad for now and is pushing to leave United in January. Dortmund are ready to offer him an escape route from Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that the 23-year-old is likely to leave on loan for the rest of the season.

"It's going to be a loan until the end of the season, but it's unclear at this stage whether there will be any kind of option to buy," he said. "We know that Manchester United wanted an obligation to buy last season, valuing Sancho at £50million, but it's clear they need to find a solution for the player.”

He continued:

"Sancho wants to return to Dortmund, and all parties are really confident that this one is going to get done either today or tomorrow with a view to getting him to Borussia Dortmund's training camp in Marbella.”

Jacobs went on to state that while the deal is close to completion, it is not over the line just yet.

"But Manchester United sources are clear that it's not done yet, It's just very close," he added. "The other thing we're hearing in reports from Germany is that it will be a total package of around €3million. That feels low, especially if it's inclusive of the loan fee and wages as well.”

He concluded:

"My understanding is that the total package is likely to be higher than that and, therefore, a better deal for Manchester United, which could explain why they're going down this route of a loan to resolve the situation before seeing what happens in the summer."

Sancho has been a disappointment since joining the Red Devils in 2021, registering 12 goals and six assists from 82 outings across competitions.