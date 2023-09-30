Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Federico Chiesa to cost €70 million, and more - September 30, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 30) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men will look to beat the Eagles for the second time in a week after their 3-0 victory in midweek in their EFL Cup opener.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Elsewhere, Juventus midfielder Federico Chiesa is likely to cost €70 million in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 30, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Danish midfielder is surplus to requirements under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur and was also linked with the Red Devils in the summer. Ten Hag eventually opted to sign Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Atalanta, but Hojbjerg remains on his wishlist.

The Dutch manager has identified midfield as an area of concern and remains eager to address the issue. Hojbjerg is under contract with Spurs till 2025, but they are willing to let him go for €30 million in January. However, Manchester United face competition from Juventus and Atletico Madrid for his signature.

Federico Chiesa to cost €70 million

Manchester United will have to pay €70 million for Federico Chiesa in January, according to Fichajes.

Erik ten Hag remains keen to add more bite to his attack in the winter, and the Italian has popped up on his radar. Chiesa was once considered the next big thing in European fooball, but injuries have stymied his progress. However, he's now back to full fitness and raring to go, as is evident from his blistering start to the new campaign.

The 25-year-old has four goals and an assist in six games for Juventus in Serie A. The Red Devils, meanwhile, need a new attacker to replace Jadon Sancho, whose time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Chiesa could be a superb fit but is also wanted by Liverpool. The Bianconeri wouldn't prefer to let him go in the winter, but United could test their resolve with a suitable offer.

Mason Mount branded a squad player

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Mason Mount is not good enough to be a first-team star at Manchester United.

The English midfielder arrived at Old Trafford this summer from Chelsea but has divided opinion among fans. Mount hasn't quite set the stage alight with the Red Devils but was quite impressive in midweek against Crystal Palace.

Collymore told Caught Offside that Hannibal Mejbri deserves to start ahead of Mount:

“In my view, Mount is a jack of all trades, master of none type of player. It’s about time managers dropped the rose-tinted glasses and saw him for what he is.

"He’s a squad player who will give you average performances across multiple positions. He’s never going to be the difference," said Collymore.

He continued:

“So stick with Hannibal, and give him a run of games to really show us what he’s all about. If his form drops and he struggles to meet expectations, then rotate him out, and that’s when Mount should be given a chance to come in, but as I have said, based on his recent performances, Hannibal at least deserves the chance to continue.”

Mejbri has been quite impressive for Manchester United in recent games.