Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Rodrygo; Sir Jim Ratcliffe admires Ross Barkley, and more - April 5, 2024

Manchester United suffered a demoralising 4-3 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 4, in the Premier League. Alejandro Garnacho scored a brace either side of a Bruno Fernandes goal, but the Blues scored twice in stoppage time to take the win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes. Elsewhere, new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could push to secure the services of Ross Barkley this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 5, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning a summer move for Rodrygo Goes, according to Fichajes.

The Brazilian forward's place in Real Madrid's starting XI has come under threat amid the impending arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Red Devils are planning to make the most of the situation and the price the 23-year-old away.

The Premier League giants remain on the hunt for attacking reinforcements this summer, with a view to address their struggles in front of goal. Rodrygo has been identified as an option for the job.

The Brazilian has enjoyed another impressive season at the Santiago Bernabeu, registering 15 goals and eight assists in 42 outings across competitions. Manchester United are pleased with his efforts and want him at Old Trafford next season.

The Premier League giants are even willing to offer Los Blancos €120 million for the 23-year-old, which would make him their most expensive signing ever.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe admires Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley has admirers at Old Trafford

New Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a fan of Ross Barkley, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The English midfiedler has gathered rave reviews with his performances for Luton Town this season. Barkley has appeared 31 times across competitions for the Hatters, registering four goals and six assists.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements this summer, amid the uncertain futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. The middle of the park is a weak link in Ten Hag's squad, and the Dutchman wants to address the situation come the end of this season. Barkley could be an option for the club to consider.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said that Luton Town won't stand in the 30-year-old's way if they are relegated:

"The 30-year-old’s performances have put him on the radar of several top clubs and while his contract situation at Kenilworth Road is a closely guarded secret, it is thought Luton would not stand in his way if they go down.

"Manchester United’s new minority owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is a known admirer of Barkley, having signed the former Chelsea and Everton star at Nice," said Crook.

Luton are 18th in the league after 31 games and are in danger of getting relegated.

Erik ten Hag fighting for his job against Liverpool, says former player

Erik ten Hag needs to pick up a win against Liverpool if he wants to keep his job, according to former Reds striker Stan Collymore.

The Dutch manager's position at Manchester United is under scrutiny following a poor run of form after the international break. The Red Devils drew against Brentford last weekend before losing on Thursday at Chelsea. They conceded in second-half injury time in both games and next face Liverpool in the league on Sunday.

Speaking to Caught Offside, though, Collymore warned that Ten Hag might not be the right man for the job at Old Trafford.

“If United do somehow beat their mortal enemies I fear that may be enough, along with some sort of European football, to keep Erik Ten Hag in his job next season," said Collymore.

He continued:

"Should that prove to be the case, it would conversely mean that as Liverpool look for a new manager, their bitter rivals are still stuck with one with seemingly little idea how to shape the modern Manchester United."

Manchester United have lost 12 games in the Premier League this season.