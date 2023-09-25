Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Serge Gnabry; Jonny Evans only wanted Old Trafford move, and more - September 25, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their EFL Cup third-round tie against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Tuesday (September 26). Erik ten Hag’s team are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry. Elsewhere, centre-back Jonny Evans only had eyes for the Premier League giants this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 25, 2023.

Manchester United eyeing Serge Gnabry

Manchester United are planning a move for Serge Gnabry, according to Nacional. Ten Hag remains keen to upgrade his attack in 2024, with the right wing continuing to be an area of concern.

Antony was the manager’s choice for the position, but he's currently on leave to address a personal issue. Jadon Sancho was also an option, but the player is daggers drawn with Ten Hag and is unlikely to make a return to the first team anytime soon.

The situation has forced the Red Devils to scout across for options, and they have zeroed in on Gnabry. The German forward has been in glorious form for Bayern Munich in the last few seasons and is a first-team regular at the Allianz Arena.

The Premier League giants, though, are willing to invest heavily to prise him away from the Bavarians in January. Real Madrid also have their eyes on the 28-year-old, but Manchester United remain the overwhelming favourites for his signature for now.

Jonny Evans only wanted Old Trafford move

Jonny Evans never entered negotiations with another club this summer, as he only had his eyes for Manchester United, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Northern Irish defender rejoined the Red Devils this year after convincing Ten Hag in pre-season. The 35-year-old earned his first start this season against Burnley last weekend and helped secure a much needed win with a sumptuous cross for captain Bruno Fernandes' winner.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Ten Hag is pleased with the player’s impact.

“Jonny Evans is another slightly surprising signing who’s doing well. The possibility to return to Man United came early in the window, so he was never in talks with other clubs.

"He only wanted to follow this United dream and fight for his place. The impact has been excellent. He's also appreciated off the pitch, as Ten Hag rates him highly for his experience and leadership to help other players,” said Romero.

Evans could help Manchester United deal with the injury woes at the back this season.

Sergio Reguilon heaps praise on Red Devils fans

Sergio Reguilon has spoken highly of Manchester United fans. The Spanish left-back joined the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long this summer and has hit the ground running. Ten Hag opted to rope in the 26-year-old as a temporary replacement for the injured Luke Shaw.

Reguilon told the club’s website and waxed lyrical about the Old Trafford atmosphere.

"I played there (at Old Trafford) for the away side once during Covid and so, unfortunately, there were no fans but, the next time, the stadium was full, and it was truly amazing.

"It's a historic stadium and really special. There's so much history. As we say in Spain, they are gentlemen. They have been through it all. (and) it's amazing to see this in football,” said Reguilon.

Reguilon also added that Ten Hag pushed for his move, and he's working closely with the Dutch manager to fit into his tactics.

“He wanted me to come, and I wanted to come here, too. It was all very easy. Now I am here, and we have been speaking in training about what he wants from his left-back.

"I think we share the same philosophy. He likes hard workers, and I love working hard. I think we're on exactly the same page,” said Reguilon.

Reguilon has sparked talks of a permanent stay with his assured performances.