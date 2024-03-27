Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Teun Koopmeiners; club sent Jean-Clair Todibo advise, and more - March 27, 2024

Manchester United are hoping to continue their recent good form when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, March 30, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are coming off superb 4-3 win over bitter rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised against a move for Jean-Clair Todibo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 27, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Teun Koopmeiners

Teun Koopmeiners is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in a move for Teun Koopmeiners, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The reports adds that Juventus and Liverpool have been hot on the heels of the Dutchman for a while, and the Red Devils have entered the race in January this year. Koopmeiners has been outstanding for Atalanta this season, registering 12 goals and four assists in 34 outings across competitions.

His efforts have convinced the Premier League giants, who are looking for a new midfielder this year. Sofyan Amrabat and Christian Eriksen could be on their way at the end of the season, while Casemiro's future also hangs in the balance.

Erik ten Hag wants to rope in his compatriot to address the situation. Manchester United are confident of winning the race for the 26-year-old, thanks to their cordial relationship with Atalanta.

Red Devils sent Jean-Clair Todibo advice

Jean-Clair Todibo has admirers at Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs reckons United might not get good value for money in a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo.

The French defender has been impressive for Nice this season and has reportedly turned heads at Old Trafford. Todibo has appeared 25 times across competitions, all of which have been starts, and has apparently been identified as a possible replacement for Raphael Varane.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite would be a better option for the Red Devils.

"I know there's a lot of talk also about Manchester United and Jean-Clair Todibo, largely because of the Nice links, and he certainly would be less than Branthwaite, but maybe not as good a value for money at €60m. Again, there's concerns over how that type of fee reflects on the books," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"A lot of people asked me with Todibo, why it would be difficult given that is Ratcliffe negotiating with Ratcliffe effectively, even though he's probably not directly the person in the room.

"But it's not about who's negotiating with who, it's about fair market value, and any deal for Todibo, should it be done between Manchester United and Nice, would still be done at fair market value."

He concluded:

"If fair market value with a high volume of suitors is €60m, then again, that's probably not something that Manchester United, without the outgoings first, would want to reflect on their books."

Branthwaite has appeared 31 times across competitions for the Toffees and is also on Erik ten Hag's radar.

Manchester United ready to continue with Erik ten Hag

United are willing to continue with Erik ten Hag in charge of the first team beyond this summer, according to HITC.

The Dutchman is under pressure at Old Trafford following an underwhelming season. The Red Devils are sixth in the league after 28 games and bowed out of the UEFA Champions League in the group stage after finishing fourth.

They also failed to defend the EFL Cup but have reached the semifinals of the FA Cup. Nevertheless, Ten Hag's position is under scrutiny, with Zinedine Zidane and Julen Lopetegui among the candidates touted as his replacements.

However, it appears that new minority owners INEOS are willing to continue with the Dutchman next season following an extensive round of talks.