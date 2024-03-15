Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Weston McKennie; club advised against Roberto De Zerbi move, and more - March 15, 2024

Manchester United have endured a difficult season under Erik ten Hag and are sixth in the Premier League after 28 games. The Red Devils next face Liverpool at home in the FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday, March 17.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie. Elsewhere, the club have been advised against appointing Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as Ten Hag's replacement.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 15, 2024:

Manchester United eyeing Weston McKennie

Weston McKennie has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Weston McKennie, according to GIVEMESPORT.

The American midfielder has been quietly impressive at Juventus this campaign, registering nine assists in 27 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park amid the poor form of their current bunch. Casemiro hasn't been in his element and could be on his way this summer, along with Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat.

Ten Hag would ideally prefer someone like Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, but there's likely to be massive competition for the player at the end of the season. Manchester United are aware of the situation and have identified McKennie as a failsafe option.

If they miss out on their top targets, they could move on to the American.

Red Devils advised against Roberto De Zerbi move

Roberto De Zerbi has been impressive at the Amex.

Former Scotland striker Ally McCoist has advised Manchester United against a move for Roberto De Zerbi.

The Red Devils could be tempted to consider a managerial change this summer following Ten Hag's struggles this season. De Zerbi has been impressive since taking over at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 and could be an option to replace the Dutchman, as per reports.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, McCoist said that former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane would be a better fit at Old Trafford.

"I am not sure about De Zerbi, if I am honest with you. I think he is doing a good job, you are right, their form has dipped a little bit, and I know they won at the weekend.But Manchester United need someone like a Zidane, there you are,” said McCoist.

He continued:

“The man Ten Hag is still in a job. That’s the first thing I have to say. I don’t like doing that, but unless you have got a plan, which clearly Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have, then there is no use talking about it.”

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui is another name that has been linked with Manchester United recently.

Antony unlikely to head back to Brazil, says Fabrizio Romano

Antony's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Antony is unlikely to join Flamengo on loan this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward has failed to live up to expectations following his £86 million move from Ajax in 2022. He has dropped behind Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order and is linked with an exit from Manchester United.

The 24-year-old has managed just one goal and one assist in 29 appearances across competitions this campaign. Recent reports have suggested that Flamengo are ready to bring him back to Brazil on a year-long loan, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru pointed out that Antony turned down a move back to his country in January.

"There have been further reports about Antony’s situation at Manchester United, with claims from Brazil that Flamengo are analysing a possible one-year loan move for the winger," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I would take this with a pinch of salt, however, as Antony firmly rejected any option from Brazil in January.

"Let’s see if that changes in the summer, but right now there’s nothing taking place and I’m not even sure he would change his mind and accept that just five months later.”

The Red Devils could consider his exit this summer for a cut-price deal.