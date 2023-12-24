Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not eyeing Youssef En-Nesyri; Roberto De Zerbi emerges as an option, and more - December 24, 2023

Manchester United suffered another setback this season on Saturday (December 23), succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium. Erik ten Hag’s men are eighth in the Premier League after 18 games and have lost eight times in the league this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not in talks to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri in January. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have been backed to appoint Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi as a replacement for current manager Erik ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 24, 2023:

Manchester United not eyeing Youssef En-Nesyri

Youssef En-Nesyri is not a target at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Youssef En-Nesyri, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Sun recently reported that the Red Devils are eyeing the Moroccan forward as a solution for their faltering attack. Erik ten Hag’s team have scored just 18 goals in as many games in the league this season.

En-Nesyri is in good for form Sevilla this campaign, registering nine goals and two assists from 25 outings across competitions, and was touted as an option. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano admitted that Manchester United want a new striker in January, but rubbished reports of their interest in En-Nesyri.

“I haven’t heard anything regarding a Man United move for Youssef En-Nesyri as of now.

"Names I’ve mentioned in the past are Donyell Malen, Serhou Guirassy and Timo Werner because I’m aware that Man United spoke to their representatives,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’m also sure the race is still open, and nothing has been decided. I do see Man United signing a backup striker, but this doesn’t change their trust in Rasmus Hojlund for the present and future.”

The Red Devils signed Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, but the Danish striker is yet to score in 14 Premier League games.

Roberto De Zerbi emerges as an option for Red Devils

Roberto De Zerbi has been named as Erik ten Hag's successor.

Manchester United could turn to Roberto De Zerbi when Erik ten Hag leaves, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Italian manager has been a revelation since taking charge of Brighton & Hove Albion last season. De Zerbi has won 46.88% of his games with the Seagulls while playing eye catching football.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has struggled to impress, with his tactics and decision widely criticised this season. The Dutch manager’s future at the club remains up in the air, following 13 defeats in 26 games across competitions.

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Jule Lopetegui is another name doing the rounds as a possible replacement for Ten Hag. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones added that De Zerbi and Lopetegui would be better options for the Old Trafford hot seat than Zinedine Zidane.

"It might be that if and when Ten Hag does go, Manchester United take a chance on De Zerbi because he has shown what he can do in that Brighton set-up.

"As long as he can work within Manchester United's culture, fine. I think De Zerbi and Julen Lopetegui are the type of managers that will appeal to them,” said Jones.

He continued:

"I'm not really buying that they'll go for somebody like Zinedine Zidane or anyone down that route because I think you're going to have to be willing to work within certain confinements, particularly in the early days as they start to get to grips with the changes that are going to be going on."

Zidane enjoyed massive success with Real Madrid but is yet to take up a job since parting ways in 2021.

Manchester United sent Serhou Guirassy warning by journalist

Serhou Guirassy is wanted at Old Trafford.

Dean Jones has warned Manchester United that a move for Serhou Guirassy could upset Rasmus Hojlund.

The Guinea striker has been on a roll this season for VfB Stuttgart, scoring 19 goals and setting up two in 16 appearances across competitions. His efforts have reportedly turned heads at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones pointed out that the Red Devils could win the race for his services by offering the 27-year-old a massive contract.

"He obviously has a decent release clause, which is attainable compared to most strikers that are scoring his number of goals right now. The one thing that I keep being told it will come down to is wages.

"While there won't be a price war to buy him, there will be one in terms of what you can pay him,” said Jones.

He added:

"Manchester United, typically, are not too afraid of going and blowing people out of the water on wages. Manchester United have got to decide whether this is a good idea or not because they could really upset Hojlund, who they spent a lot of money on."

Guirassy reportedly has a £15 million release clause in his contract.

