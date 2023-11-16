Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils eyeing Youssouf Fofana; Casemiro not in talks to leave, and more - November 16, 2023

Manchester United have struggled to get going this season, losing nine of their opening 18 games across competitions. Erik ten Hag’s team are sixth in the Premier League after 12 games but are bottom of their UEFA Champions League group, losing three of four games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana. Elsewhere, midfielder Casemiro is not in talks to move to the Middle East. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 16, 2023:

Manchester United eyeing Youssouf Fofana

Youssouf Fofana has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Youssouf Fofana, according to RMC Sport. The French defensive midfielder is enjoying a splendid season with Monaco, registering three assists in 12 games across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag eager to add more steel to the middle of the park.

Casemiro has shown signs of regression this season, and Sofyan Amrabat – roped in from Atalanta on loan this summer – has struggled to get going. The Red Devils have been vulnerable in midfield all campaign, so Ten Hag is ready to dive into the market for solutions.

Fofana was wanted at Old Trafford on loan in the summer, but a move failed to materialise. Manchester United are planning to return for him in 2024. The 24-year-old’s contract with Monaco expires in 2025, but he hasn’t signed a new deal yet.

The Premier League giants could look to take advantage of the situation and prise him away. Fofana has a market value of €25 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Casemiro not in talks to leave

Casemiro has struggled to impress this season at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is not in talks to leave Manchester United to move to the Middle East in January, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian enjoyed a fabulous debut campaign with the Red Devils after arriving from Real Madrid last summer. Casemiro has seven goals and as many assists in 53 games across competitions, helping the club finish third in the league and win the EFL Cup.

However, the 31-year-old has been off-colour this campaign, struggling for form and fitness. His situation has prompted talks of an exit from Old Trafford at the turn of the year, with Saudi Arabia mentioned as a possible destination.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there’s no truth to those talks.

“Currently I’m told it’s still quiet with regards to Saudi Pro League clubs and Casemiro. No concrete proposals or negotiations are taking place.

"We’ll have to see what happens in the summer, but it depends on a lot of factors including Saudi plans, Man United decisions and more. I think he’s still a very important player, but has just been unlucky with his injuries,” wrote Romano.

Manchester United will eventually need to lay down succession plans for the Brazilian, who's in the final phase of his career.

Jadon Sancho likely to leave Old Trafford in January, says journalist

Jadon Sancho might have played his last game at Old Trafford.

Jadon Sancho is likely to part ways with Manchester United in January, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The English forward remains banished from the first team following a controversial social media post criticising Ten Hag. The player hasn’t appeared for the Red Devils since coming off the bench in the 3-2 league win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in August.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that Ten Hag is waiting for Sancho to apologise for his actions.

“I would say so, yes (a January exit is possible). There just doesn't seem to be any resolution in sight with regard to Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag.

"Ten Hag just wants that apology. Jadon Sancho is not forthcoming with that apology, and he has effectively been banished from everything to do with the first team,” said Sheth.

He continued:

“There are even reports that he gets his food from where the first team get their food, but he eats it away from the first team. That's how far down the line it's gone.”

Sheth added that it might now be too late for Sancho to turn the situation around at Manchester United.

“You just wonder whether, even if there was to be any kind of apology now. There would be any way back because it's gone this far and for this length of time,” said Sheth.

He concluded:

“We're talking about September. It's over two months since all of this started materialising from the Arsenal game when he was left out of the squad and then the accusations almost of lying when Jadon Sancho implied that Erik ten Hag had lied in that news conference that he wasn't training properly and that he wasn't reaching the standard.”

Sancho has failed to live up to standards since joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, bagging 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.