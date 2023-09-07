Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not eying Joao Palhinha, Jadon Sancho wanted in Saudi Arabia, and more - September 7, 2023

Manchester United have endured a stuttering start to the new campaign, registering two wins and two defeats in their opening four games. Erik ten Hag will have to go back to the drawing board over the international break to get his team firing on all cylinders soon.

On the transfer front, the Red Devils are not interested in Joao Palhinha. Elsewhere, Jadon Sancho is wanted in Saudi Arabia.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from September 7, 2023.

Manchester United not eying Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha was wanted at the Allianz Arena this summer

Manchester United are not planning a move for Joao Palhinha in January, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Fulham midfielder was close to joining Bayern Munich this summer, but the Bavarians failed to get a deal across the line on Deadline Day. The Red Devils have since been linked with a move for the 28-year-old in the winter.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted the Premier League giants are not eying Palhinha having already brought in Sofyan Amrabat.

“As I previously reported, Bayern Munich came very close to signing Joao Palhinha this summer, only for the deal to fall through late on as Fulham couldn’t find a replacement, and now there’s been further speculation about the Portuguese midfielder’s future,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’m aware that Manchester United have been linked as suitors for Palhinha when the transfer window opens again in January, but I’m not a fan of commenting on rumours about something that is still four months away. Nothing is going on now, and also Man United just spent money on another defensive midfielder with the Sofyan Amrabat deal."

"I think Bayern will try again for Palhinha but again, it’s too early to say for sure, January is far.”

Palhinha has made a name for himself since joining the Cottagers from Sporting CP last year, making 43 appearances across competitions for them.

Jadon Sancho wanted in Saudi Arabia

Jadon Sancho’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end

Jadon Sancho is wanted by an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Speculation is ripe regarding the English forward’s future at Old Trafford following his recent bust-up with Erik ten Hag. Sancho didn’t take lightly of the Dutch manager’s claim that he wasn’t training at the highest level.

His response, shared on social media, stirred up the hornet’s nest and has left Manchester United disappointed. The 23-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

Sancho has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 games for United. He has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag, who has been quite patient with the player so far.

However, things could change following the recent turn of events. While the Dutch manager was previously keen to keep Sancho at the club, he could consider a departure now. The player has already received an official offer to ply his trade in the Middle East and his entourage are now considering their next move.

Altay Bayindir backed to succeed at Old Trafford

Giresunspor technical director Mustafa Kaplan has backed Altay Bayindir to be a hit at Old Trafford. The Turkish goalkeeper joined Manchester United this summer from Fenerbahce as a backup to Andre Onana. The 25-year-old is highly rated by Erik ten Hag, who considers him a stellar fit for his tactics.

Speaking to Hurriyet, Kaplan said that Bayindir was also wanted in Spain and the Netherlands this summer.

“When we talked to Altay, they also wanted him in Spain and the Netherlands. Now he went to a big community like Manchester United. So, Altay did the right thing. Fenerbahçe may regret selling Altay in the future. It was very good for Altay, but it is a difficult situation for Fenerbahçe,” said Kaplan

He continued:

“In my opinion, Altay went to the place he deserved. I believe he will be successful there too. When he gets the jersey there, he will provide good service to Manchester United and our country’s football.”

Bayindir could be called into regular action when Andre Onana departs the club in January for the Africa Cup of Nations.